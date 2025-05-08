Follow all the action from the clash between the Dockers and Magpies

UNDER-FIRE Fremantle is aiming to bounce back once again when Collingwood visits Optus Stadium on Thursday night.

The Dockers are 4-4 after a disappointing performance in their loss to St Kilda last week.

Fremantle has now suffered poor losses to St Kilda, Melbourne and Geelong already in 2025.

It gets a chance to respond when the Magpies head to Perth following a five-day break.

Collingwood's six-game winning streak came to an end with a loss to Geelong, leaving it with a 6-2 record.

Freo has dropped Josh Draper and Quinton Narkle and lost Hayden Young to a hamstring injury, with Patrick Voss and Neil Erasmus recalled and Cooper Simpson in for his first game of the season.

The Magpies have rested Jordan De Goey, Scott Pendlebury and Brayden Maynard and will be without Brody Mihocek (abdominal strain), with Jeremy Howe, Ed Allan, Lachie Sullivan and Oleg Markov coming in.