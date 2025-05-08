The teams are in for round nine's Friday and Saturday matches, and Sunday's teams

MELBOURNE has lost midfielder Jack Viney but regains Clayton Oliver, Bulldogs star Adam Treloar is out with a sore calf and Port Adelaide has dropped four players among its five changes for the Showdown against Adelaide.

Carlton has left out former skipper Sam Docherty while naming sore superstar forward Charlie Curnow for Friday night's clash with St Kilda.

And Essendon has rung five changes, including omitted pair Elijah Tsatas and Jye Menzie, ahead of facing Sydney at Marvel Stadium.

Viney's absence through injury is a blow for the Demons as they prepare to face the Hawks on Saturday afternoon but Oliver returns from a week off to soften the blow. Jacob van Rooyen also returns to the side for his first senior game since round five.

The Hawks have managed defender Tom Barrass and regain Karl Amon in their only change.

Treloar is one of two changes for the Dogs ahead of their clash with Gold Coast in Darwin on Saturday night, with defender Jedd Busslinger dropped. Harvey Gallagher and Caleb Poulter come in.

The Suns have dropped Connor Budarick and managed Ethan Read among four changes, with Brayden Fiorini coming in for his first game of the season, joining NT products Ben Long and Mal Rosas jnr among the inclusions.

Port has dropped four players, including ruck Jordon Sweet and first-year forward Joe Berry for the Showdown. Dante Visentini replaces Sweet in the ruck, while Josh Sinn returns from concussion and first-year midfielder Christian Moraes earns a recall.

Adelaide has made one change, bringing Mitch Hinge back from suspension for Brodie Smith.

The Blues welcome back Jack Silvagni from a fractured hand and have named Curnow despite concerns over a knee complaint, with Docherty among three outs. St Kilda's Mattaes Phillipou is set to play his first game of 2025, as last week's unused sub Tobie Travaglia makes way.

Essendon will unveil debutants Archer Day-Wicks and Lewis Hayes while recalling speedster Saad El-Hawli against the Swans. Dylan Shiel and Jye Caldwell also return for the Bombers, while Ben Paton comes in for the Swans to replace suspended defender Lewis Melican.

In Sunday's early game, Richmond has dropped small forward Maurice Rioli jnr to face West Coast, which has added Sandy Brock, Ned Long, Tom Gross, Bailey Williams and Harry Edwards to the squad in place of Jeremy McGovern (concussion) and Bo Allan (suspension).

And Gryan Miers is set to return from concussion for the Cats against GWS while Jed Bews have been named in the squad, with ruck Rhys Stanley and defender Lawson Humphries out through injury.

Darcy Jones (knee) will miss for the Giants and key forward Jake Riccardi is among four added to the squad.

In Sunday's twilight game, North Melbourne will make at least three changes to face Brisbane, with Kallan Dawson and Will Phillips dropped alongside the injured Jackson Archer. George Wardlaw, Aidan Corr, Zac Fisher and Griffin Logue have been added to the squad.

Forwards Logan Morris and Kai Lohmann are notable ins for the Lions, who lose Sam Day through injury.

FRIDAY, MAY 9

St Kilda v Carlton at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: M.Phillipou

Out: T.Travaglia (omitted)

R8 sub: Tobie Travaglia

CARLTON

In: J.Silvagni, J.Binns, F.Evans

Out: S.Docherty (omitted), L.Fogarty (hamstring), M.Carroll (omitted)

R8 sub: Lachie Cowan

SATURDAY, MAY 10

Melbourne v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.20pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: J.van Rooyen, C.Oliver, M.Jefferson

Out: J.Viney (concussion), J.Melksham (managed), H.Petty (concussion)

R8 sub: Harry Sharp

HAWTHORN

In: K.Amon

Out: T.Barrass (managed)

R8 sub: Bailey Macdonald

Essendon v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 4.15pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: L.Hayes, A.Day-Wicks, J.Caldwell, D.Shiel, S.El-Hawli

Out: J.Ridley (hamstring), J.Gresham (adductor), J.Menzie (omitted), E.Tsatas (omitted), H.Jones (ankle)

R8 sub: Jye Menzie

SYDNEY

In: B.Paton

Out: L.Melican (suspension)

R8 sub: Angus Sheldrick

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at TIO Stadium, 7.05pm ACST

GOLD COAST

In: B.Fiorini, B.Long, S.Clohesy, M.Rosas

Out: E.Read (managed), L.Weller (hamstring), D.Swallow (managed), C.Budarick (omitted)

R8 sub: Jake Rogers

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: H.Gallagher, C.Poulter

Out: A.Treloar (calf tightness), J.Busslinger (omitted)

R8 sub: Jedd Busslinger

Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: D.Visentini, J.Sinn, C.Moraes, J.McEntee, R.Burton

Out: W.Lorenz (omitted), W.Rioli (personal reason), J.Sweet (omitted), L.Evans (omitted), J.Berry (omitted)

R8 sub: Jeremy Finlayson

ADELAIDE

In: M.Hinge

Out: B.Smith (omitted)

R8 sub: Sam Berry

SUNDAY, MAY 11

Richmond v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: K.McAuliffe, J.Alger, T.Sims, T.Sonsie

Out: M.Rioli (omitted)

R8 sub: James Trezise

WEST COAST

In: S.Brock, N.Long, T.Gross, B.Williams, H.Edwards

Out: J.McGovern (concussion), B.Allan (suspension)

R8 sub: Tom Cole

Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

GEELONG

In: G.Miers, T.Clohesy, G.Stevens, J.Bews, J.Polkinghorne

Out: L.Humphries (concussion), R.Stanley (hamstring)

R8 sub: Oli Wiltshire

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Riccardi, H.Rowston, C.Angove, R.Angwin

Out: D.Jones (knee)

R8 sub: Jake Stringer

North Melbourne v Brisbane at Ninja Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: T.Pink, A.Corr, G.Wardlaw, Z.Fisher, G.Logue, G.Payne

Out: K.Dawson (omitted), J.Archer (hamstring), W.Phillips (omitted)

R8 sub: Bailey Scott

BRISBANE

In: L.Morris, K.Lohmann, T.Gallop, J.Tunstill, D.Fort

Out: S.Day (hamstring), W.McLachlan (omitted)

R8 sub: Will McLachlan