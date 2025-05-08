MELBOURNE has lost midfielder Jack Viney but regains Clayton Oliver, Bulldogs star Adam Treloar is out with a sore calf and Port Adelaide has dropped four players among its five changes for the Showdown against Adelaide.
Carlton has left out former skipper Sam Docherty while naming sore superstar forward Charlie Curnow for Friday night's clash with St Kilda.
And Essendon has rung five changes, including omitted pair Elijah Tsatas and Jye Menzie, ahead of facing Sydney at Marvel Stadium.
Viney's absence through injury is a blow for the Demons as they prepare to face the Hawks on Saturday afternoon but Oliver returns from a week off to soften the blow. Jacob van Rooyen also returns to the side for his first senior game since round five.
The Hawks have managed defender Tom Barrass and regain Karl Amon in their only change.
Treloar is one of two changes for the Dogs ahead of their clash with Gold Coast in Darwin on Saturday night, with defender Jedd Busslinger dropped. Harvey Gallagher and Caleb Poulter come in.
The Suns have dropped Connor Budarick and managed Ethan Read among four changes, with Brayden Fiorini coming in for his first game of the season, joining NT products Ben Long and Mal Rosas jnr among the inclusions.
Port has dropped four players, including ruck Jordon Sweet and first-year forward Joe Berry for the Showdown. Dante Visentini replaces Sweet in the ruck, while Josh Sinn returns from concussion and first-year midfielder Christian Moraes earns a recall.
Adelaide has made one change, bringing Mitch Hinge back from suspension for Brodie Smith.
The Blues welcome back Jack Silvagni from a fractured hand and have named Curnow despite concerns over a knee complaint, with Docherty among three outs. St Kilda's Mattaes Phillipou is set to play his first game of 2025, as last week's unused sub Tobie Travaglia makes way.
Essendon will unveil debutants Archer Day-Wicks and Lewis Hayes while recalling speedster Saad El-Hawli against the Swans. Dylan Shiel and Jye Caldwell also return for the Bombers, while Ben Paton comes in for the Swans to replace suspended defender Lewis Melican.
In Sunday's early game, Richmond has dropped small forward Maurice Rioli jnr to face West Coast, which has added Sandy Brock, Ned Long, Tom Gross, Bailey Williams and Harry Edwards to the squad in place of Jeremy McGovern (concussion) and Bo Allan (suspension).
And Gryan Miers is set to return from concussion for the Cats against GWS while Jed Bews have been named in the squad, with ruck Rhys Stanley and defender Lawson Humphries out through injury.
Darcy Jones (knee) will miss for the Giants and key forward Jake Riccardi is among four added to the squad.
In Sunday's twilight game, North Melbourne will make at least three changes to face Brisbane, with Kallan Dawson and Will Phillips dropped alongside the injured Jackson Archer. George Wardlaw, Aidan Corr, Zac Fisher and Griffin Logue have been added to the squad.
Forwards Logan Morris and Kai Lohmann are notable ins for the Lions, who lose Sam Day through injury.
FRIDAY, MAY 9
St Kilda v Carlton at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: M.Phillipou
Out: T.Travaglia (omitted)
R8 sub: Tobie Travaglia
CARLTON
In: J.Silvagni, J.Binns, F.Evans
Out: S.Docherty (omitted), L.Fogarty (hamstring), M.Carroll (omitted)
R8 sub: Lachie Cowan
SATURDAY, MAY 10
Melbourne v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.20pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: J.van Rooyen, C.Oliver, M.Jefferson
Out: J.Viney (concussion), J.Melksham (managed), H.Petty (concussion)
R8 sub: Harry Sharp
HAWTHORN
In: K.Amon
Out: T.Barrass (managed)
R8 sub: Bailey Macdonald
Essendon v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 4.15pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: L.Hayes, A.Day-Wicks, J.Caldwell, D.Shiel, S.El-Hawli
Out: J.Ridley (hamstring), J.Gresham (adductor), J.Menzie (omitted), E.Tsatas (omitted), H.Jones (ankle)
R8 sub: Jye Menzie
SYDNEY
In: B.Paton
Out: L.Melican (suspension)
R8 sub: Angus Sheldrick
Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at TIO Stadium, 7.05pm ACST
GOLD COAST
In: B.Fiorini, B.Long, S.Clohesy, M.Rosas
Out: E.Read (managed), L.Weller (hamstring), D.Swallow (managed), C.Budarick (omitted)
R8 sub: Jake Rogers
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: H.Gallagher, C.Poulter
Out: A.Treloar (calf tightness), J.Busslinger (omitted)
R8 sub: Jedd Busslinger
Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: D.Visentini, J.Sinn, C.Moraes, J.McEntee, R.Burton
Out: W.Lorenz (omitted), W.Rioli (personal reason), J.Sweet (omitted), L.Evans (omitted), J.Berry (omitted)
R8 sub: Jeremy Finlayson
ADELAIDE
In: M.Hinge
Out: B.Smith (omitted)
R8 sub: Sam Berry
SUNDAY, MAY 11
Richmond v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: K.McAuliffe, J.Alger, T.Sims, T.Sonsie
Out: M.Rioli (omitted)
R8 sub: James Trezise
WEST COAST
In: S.Brock, N.Long, T.Gross, B.Williams, H.Edwards
Out: J.McGovern (concussion), B.Allan (suspension)
R8 sub: Tom Cole
Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
GEELONG
In: G.Miers, T.Clohesy, G.Stevens, J.Bews, J.Polkinghorne
Out: L.Humphries (concussion), R.Stanley (hamstring)
R8 sub: Oli Wiltshire
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: J.Riccardi, H.Rowston, C.Angove, R.Angwin
Out: D.Jones (knee)
R8 sub: Jake Stringer
North Melbourne v Brisbane at Ninja Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: T.Pink, A.Corr, G.Wardlaw, Z.Fisher, G.Logue, G.Payne
Out: K.Dawson (omitted), J.Archer (hamstring), W.Phillips (omitted)
R8 sub: Bailey Scott
BRISBANE
In: L.Morris, K.Lohmann, T.Gallop, J.Tunstill, D.Fort
Out: S.Day (hamstring), W.McLachlan (omitted)
R8 sub: Will McLachlan