Hawthorn opts to take a conservative approach with Jack Scrimshaw's recovery from concussion

Jack Scrimshaw during the round seven match between Hawthorn and West Coast at Marvel Stadium, April 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN will be without Jack Scrimshaw and Cam Mackenzie again this weekend, but Calsher Dear is closing in on his first AFL appearance of 2025.

Scrimshaw has been ruled out for a second game after suffering a second concussion in six weeks in the 50-point win over West Coast in round seven.

The 26-year-old has been progressing through the concussion protocols, but the Hawks have opted to take a conservative approach.

Scrimshaw was concussed in the same game he received a three-game suspension for striking Essendon defender Jordan Ridley in round one before the second concussion on April 27.

Mackenzie will also miss Saturday's game against Melbourne at the MCG after undergoing surgery last week to repair a broken hand.

The 2022 No.7 pick has taken the next step in 2025, averaging 19.7 disposals, 5.0 tackles and 3.1 clearances across the first seven games.

Scrimshaw and Mackenzie both should be available for the trip to the Northern Territory to play Gold Coast next Thursday to open Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

Karl Amon is on track to return against the Demons after missing the centennial celebration against Richmond due to concussion.

After being sidelined for four months due to a stress reaction in his back, Dear ticked off more minutes in the VFL on Saturday, finishing with 1.3 in his second game of 2025.

The 19-year-old produced a stunning debut season in 2024, playing 17 games as a key forward after making his debut in round eight.

Dear kicked 3.4 against the Western Bulldogs in the elimination final – the club's first final since 2015 – in the best performance of the father-son recruit's career to date.

Mitch Lewis is still at least a month away from returning in the VFL from the knee reconstruction he underwent in July last year.

Hawthorn is a game clear inside the top four after winning a sixth game to start 2025 on the weekend.