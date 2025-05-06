Jack Payne wants it on the record that his first name is not Jackson

Jack Payne handballs during Brisbane's game against Gold Coast in R8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Payne is in career best form, yet getting his name right still seems beyond many covering the game.

Whether it's play-by-play commentators or pundits providing their expert analysis, it's not unusual to hear Brisbane's premiership full-back referred to as Jackson, rather than Jack.

Perhaps he's being confused with Jackson Paine, who played 16 games for Collingwood and Brisbane between 2012 and 2016 and subsequently worked in Hawthorn's communications department.

While clearly an innocent mistake from the guilty parties – there's too many to name individually – the slip-ups haven't gone unnoticed by the 25-year-old Lion and his family.

"It's probably frustrating for Mum and Dad, more than anything," Payne said with a little chuckle on Tuesday morning.

Jack Payne during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on February 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"They don't come down to every game, there's a few they watch on TV, and whenever Jackson comes up, they're the first to let me know about it.

"I've got to put that on the board and let everyone know that my name's Jack, not Jackson."

It shouldn't take too long to sink in, with Payne putting together a brilliant 2025 to date, that included keeping Coleman Medal leader Ben King to just one goal in Sunday's win over Gold Coast.

Payne said getting continuity with his body was making a big difference.

"The past couple of years have been a bit frustrating. I've been playing through some injuries that have probably hindered my performance a little bit," he said.

"I'm in my eighth year now and I'm playing some really good footy and I love being able to contribute to team success."

After missing the 2023 Grand Final with an ankle injury, Payne played through a knee problem last September to be critical to Brisbane's drought-breaking flag.

With North Melbourne on the schedule this Sunday in Hobart, the Lions Academy graduate is preparing to face All-Australian forward Nick Larkey.

"Each week I love taking the opposition's best forwards and trying to nullify their influence on the game," he said.

"He’s had another good year ... I'm really looking forward to the battle this weekend."