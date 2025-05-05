A major selection squeeze is looming at Brisbane, which has made a 7-1 start to the season

WITH Tom Doedee and Keidean Coleman back in the frame for senior selection, Brisbane’s match committee is about to have an all-time migraine.

Doedee has now played four matches in the VFL after overcoming his third knee reconstruction, with Sunday's outing against Gold Coast his best performance yet.

On the same afternoon at Brighton Homes Arena, Coleman showed no rust from a 14-month absence as he recovered from a ruptured ACL, gathering 28 disposals that included 24 predictably incisive kicks.

Just two matches ago in Coleman's career, he was runner-up in Norm Smith Medal voting in the 2023 Grand Final loss against Collingwood.

He was one of Brisbane's most important players before suffering the dreaded knee injury in Opening Round, 2024.

Speaking after his team dismissed the Suns by 17 points on Sunday night, Lions coach Chris Fagan said there was no easy path into the top team for the silky 25-year-old.

"The guys in there are performing and I'm reluctant to change a group that are doing a good job," Fagan said.

"Selection is going to be hard, but it's a good problem to have."

Doedee was recruited by the Lions at the end of 2023 and is yet to play at senior level.

In front of him stands evergreen Ryan Lester, who has seemingly perfected the role of third tall defender that is capable of intercept marking and launching counterattacks.

Coleman's position was filled by Dayne Zorko, who was named an All-Australian last season and has been just as dynamic to start this one.

And then there's Brandon Starcevich, who is slowly integrating to training again after three concussions in an eight-month period.

Starcevich is one of, if not, the competition's best shutdown defenders, and will be an automatic inclusion once he becomes available.

The 25-year-old is ramping up his running and is expected to take part in team drills as early as this week.

His fitness still needs to improve and he'll have to pass tests once contact resumes, but his re-introduction at some stage after the season's mid-point would be a huge boost.

With Starcevich sidelined, Noah Answerth has taken on the No.1 shutdown role and Jaspa Fletcher has shown a wonderful mix of defence and attack in his move to the back six.

With Harris Andrews, Jack Payne and Darcy Wilmot locked in, that's a lot of bodies to fit into not many places.

How Fagan and his match committee balance attack with defence, height with speed and ball use with physicality will all be part of the equation.

Who knows what happens in coming weeks, but there's set to be some unlucky Lions playing in the VFL.