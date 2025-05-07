Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey with Tasmania list boss Todd Patterson and recruiting manager Derek Hine on Gettable.

TASMANIA comes to Gettable on this week's brand new episode.

After being appointed earlier this week, Tasmania's first ever national recruiting manager Derek Hine and the new club's first ever list manager Todd Patterson are on the Gettable desk to discuss the list build for the AFL's 19th side.

Learn More 27:24

Which experienced players will Tasmania target? How will they approach their first ever draft? Will they go for a splashy signing like Gold Coast did with Gary Ablett? And do they expect to have the No.1 pick in the 2027 national draft?

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also provide some breaking news on Port Adelaide star Zak Butters and his next contract, plus give the latest on Carlton's free agent Tom De Koning and how his call impacts Rowan Marshall.

Watch Gettable now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.