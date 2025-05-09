Cooper Lord celebrates kicking a goal during the match between St Kilda and Carlton at the MCG in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HARRY McKay has capped his outstanding game with the match-sealing goal as Carlton trumped St Kilda by 15 points in an arm wrestle at the MCG on Friday night.

McKay kicked his third goal from an acute angle late in the final term as the Blues overcame a barrage of injuries to secure the 11.11 (77) to 9.8 (62) victory.

Carlton was exceptional, rallying after the injury chaos that left it with one fit player on the bench at half-time.

McKay had 19 disposals and 10 marks in a best-on-ground display, while captain Patrick Cripps (26 disposals, eight clearances, 10 tackles) was also outstanding.

Amid speculation about St Kilda trying to lure him after this season, Carlton ruck Tom De Koning engaged in an engrossing duel with Saint Rowan Marshall and racked up seven clearances to go with his 36 hitouts.

Blues spearhead Charlie Curnow showed no signs of the corked thigh he suffered after colliding with De Koning at training during the week, kicking three majors - all in the first half.

The Blues jumped out to a 24-point lead in the second term and were piling the pressure on St Kilda before the injury woes came from everywhere.

The Saints started drawing level in contested possessions and gaining more territory, with the Blues' interchange bench beginning to look like a casualty ward.

Mitch McGovern, Blake Acres, Lachie Cowan and Nick Haynes all came from the field before half-time, with only Haynes and Acres able to return to the field.

Saints young gun Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was also struggling with leg problems in the third quarter but stayed on the ground and had a game-high 30 possessions.

Cooper Sharman kicked his second goal and the Saints drew to within six points midway through the third term, but Carlton stood firm under the pressure.

McKay kicked his second goal late in the quarter from a generous free kick and the Blues retained their half-time lead of 14 points at the last change.

It was a dour arm wrestle in the third term - after 28 stoppages in the first half, there were a whopping 35 in the third quarter alone.

In a significant blow for St Kilda, small forward Jack Higgins was subbed out at three-quarter time, with club officials citing illness.

Higgins kicked an equal team-high two goals to take his season tally to 23 goals - one goal behind Coleman Medal leader Ben King.

Casualties cause chaos for Carlton

Carlton was forced to make its sub at quarter-time after defender Mitch McGovern was involved in a brutal collision with Saint Liam O'Connell. He was ruled out with a chest injury and was taken to hospital for scans. Blake Acres was the next to go down, leaving the field clutching his right shoulder midway through the second term. Already with his left shoulder heavily strapped, the winger returned with both shoulders taped and was able to play out the game. Fellow defenders Lachie Cowan and Nick Haynes also found themselves in the hands of the club's medical staff before half-time. Haynes copped a boot to the head in a contest but was able to return after the main break, but Cowan was ruled out with hamstring tightness.

Phillipou returns with a bang

Young Saint Mattaes Phillipou was playing his first game of the season after recovering from a stress fracture in his femur. He took a bit to warm into things and had just the one disposal in the opening term, but got going after the first break and had plenty of influence. The 20-year-old kicked two goals from his 12 disposals (seven contested) along with four marks and four tackles in a promising return. Phillipou will be a crucial figure for Ross Lyon's side as it pushes for a return to finals.

Don't carry it alone

"When it comes to checking in on your mates, that's a non-negotiable. A one-percenter we would call it in footy - those small, but very, very critical tasks that need to be done." Those words were part of a powerful pre-game message from Tom Boyd, who joined Chelsea Frawley to address both side's in the middle of the ground ahead of Spud's Game. More than 65,000 people rolled into the MCG for the fifth instalment of the marquee match, which is inspired by the legacy of the late Danny 'Spud' Frawley. The annual event brings the AFL community together to spark life-saving conversations and break the stigma around mental ill-health, reminding everyone they don't have to carry it alone.

ST KILDA 4.0 6.4 7.6 9.8 (62)

CARLTON 4.3 8.6 9.8 11.11 (77)

GOALS

St Kilda: Sharman 2, Phillipou 2, Higgins 2, Sinclair, Hall, Caminiti

Carlton: McKay 3, Curnow 3, Young 2, White, Lord, Binns

BEST

St Kilda: Wanganeen-Milera, Marshall, Steele, Sinclair, Owens, Wilson

Carlton: McKay, De Koning, Cripps, Hewett, Silvagni, Curnow

INJURIES

St Kilda: Higgins (illness)

Carlton: McGovern (chest), Cowan (hamstring tightness)

SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Lance Collard (replaced Jack Higgins at three-quarter time)

Carlton: Cooper Lord (replaced Mitch McGovern at quarter-time)

Crowd: 65,680 at the MCG