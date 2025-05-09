Bulldogs forward Cody Weightman needs further surgery on his knee

Cody Weightman is seen during the Western Bulldogs' clash against West Coast in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CODY Weightman will undergo further surgery on his knee in another blow for the Western Bulldogs forward.

Weightman is yet to play this season after undergoing surgery in February, with the 24-year-old dealing with a rare congenital condition called bipartite patella, which involves a false joint that sits within his kneecap bone.

The goalsneak suffered a setback after experiencing some swelling in his knee, and has now been dealt another blow.

Scans confirmed further surgery will be needed to the damaged area of Weightman's kneecap.

A more accurate timeline for Weightman's return will be determined in the coming weeks.

Despite dealing with numerous injuries, the Bulldogs have made an impressive 5-3 start to the season.

They take on Gold Coast at TIO Stadium on Saturday night.