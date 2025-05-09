Follow all the action from the clash between the Saints and Blues

Follow it LIVE: St Kilda v Carlton from 7.40pm AEST

ST KILDA hosts Carlton at the MCG in a huge Spud's Game between two teams eyeing finals in 2025.

The Saints ended a three-game losing streak with a strong win over Fremantle last week as they improved to 4-4.

SAINTS v BLUES Follow it LIVE

Carlton, meanwhile, fell to a 3-5 record after being well beaten by Adelaide in round eight.

Plenty of eyes will be on Blues ruck Tom De Koning, who is weighing up a decision between staying at Carlton or joining St Kilda.

Learn More 02:49

The Saints are boosted by the return of young gun Mattaes Phillipou, who replaces Tobie Travaglia.

Carlton has made three changes with Jack Silvagni, Jaxon Binns and Francis Evans coming in for Sam Docherty, Lachie Fogarty and Matt Carroll.

St Kilda v Carlton at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Lance Collard

Carlton: Cooper Lord