ST KILDA hosts Carlton at the MCG in a huge Spud's Game between two teams eyeing finals in 2025.
The Saints ended a three-game losing streak with a strong win over Fremantle last week as they improved to 4-4.
Carlton, meanwhile, fell to a 3-5 record after being well beaten by Adelaide in round eight.
Plenty of eyes will be on Blues ruck Tom De Koning, who is weighing up a decision between staying at Carlton or joining St Kilda.
The Saints are boosted by the return of young gun Mattaes Phillipou, who replaces Tobie Travaglia.
Carlton has made three changes with Jack Silvagni, Jaxon Binns and Francis Evans coming in for Sam Docherty, Lachie Fogarty and Matt Carroll.
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
St Kilda: Lance Collard
Carlton: Cooper Lord