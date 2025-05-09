The teams for Sunday's round nine games have been announced

L-R: George Wardlaw, Gryan Miers, Kai Lohmann. Pictures: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has welcomed back young gun George Wardlaw, Brisbane has boosted its forward line with two premiership players and Geelong has regained Gryan Miers from concussion.

In Sunday's early game between Richmond and West Coast, the Tigers have handed a debut to Thomas Sims and recalled Kane McAuliffe, replacing dropped duo Maurice Rioli jnr and James Trezise.

The Eagles have made three changes, bringing in defender Sandy Brock to cover concussed Jeremy McGovern as well as adding Tom Gross and Bailey Williams. Bo Allan (suspended) and the omitted Jack Williams go out.

Miers comes in for the Cats' clash with Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium and he is joined by Ted Clohesy and veteran Jed Bews, who plays his first game of the season after recovering from a finger injury. Forward Oli Wiltshire joins injured pair Rhys Stanley and Lawson Humphries.

The Giants will debut Cody Angove and have recalled Jake Riccardi, replacing smalls Darcy Jones and Toby Bedford.

And Wardlaw returns after a week out with a corked thigh, along with defenders Aidan Corr and Toby Pink. They'll face a Lions forward line that's added Kai Lohmann and Logan Morris, plus ruck Darcy Fort. Sam Day is out injured, while Will McLachlan and Conor McKenna have been dropped.

SUNDAY, MAY 11

Richmond v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: T.Sims, K.McAuliffe

Out: M.Rioli (omitted), J.Trezise (omitted)

R8 sub: James Trezise

WEST COAST

In: S.Brock, T.Gross, B.Williams

Out: J.McGovern (concussion), B.Allan (suspension), J.Williams (omitted)

R8 sub: Tom Cole

Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

GEELONG

In: G.Miers, T.Clohesy, J.Bews

Out: L.Humphries (concussion), R.Stanley (hamstring), O.Wiltshire (omitted)

R8 sub: Oli Wiltshire

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Riccardi, C.Angove

Out: D.Jones (knee), T.Bedford (eye)

R8 sub: Jake Stringer

North Melbourne v Brisbane at Ninja Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: T.Pink, A.Corr, G.Wardlaw

Out: K.Dawson (omitted), J.Archer (hamstring), W.Phillips (omitted)

R8 sub: Bailey Scott

BRISBANE

In: L.Morris, K.Lohmann, D.Fort

Out: S.Day (hamstring), W.McLachlan (omitted), C.McKenna (omitted)

R8 sub: Will McLachlan