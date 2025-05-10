Hawthorn has defeated Melbourne by 35 points thanks to a fourth-term masterclass from Jack Gunston

Josh Ward and Josh Weddle celebrate a goal during round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JUST when they needed him again, Jack Gunston delivered again.

This time, the 33-year-old stepped up late, kicking three final-quarter goals to lead Hawthorn to an ugly 35-point win over Melbourne on Saturday.

After starting the season outside Sam Mitchell’s best 23, Gunston is now second in the Coleman Medal on 23 goals after finishing with 3.4 in the 11.10 (76) to 13.13 (91) win at the MCG.

Hawthorn needed a hero after an underwhelming first three quarters where they kicked seven goals. The Hawks flicked the switch late, kicking 6.5 in a fourth quarter blitz that could have resulted in even more goals.

The Hawks are now 7-2 for the first time since 2013 – the year they won the first of the famous three-peat under Alastair Clarkson – after ending a ten-game run without a win against the Demons dating back to 2018.

Free agent James Worpel was the most dominant player on the ground in the first half and finished with 28 disposals, ten tackles and six clearances, while Changkuoth Jiath backed up his career-high 32 touches last week with 25 disposals and 507m gained off half-back.

Melbourne had its chances in the third quarter but didn’t take them, losing its three-game winning streak in the process. But again, Harvey Langford showed why he is one of the leading contenders for the Rising Star with a brilliant display.

Lloyd Meek had one of the toughest tasks in the game right now – stopping Max Gawn – and the Hawthorn ruckman took the points early, pushing forward to take a mark and kick the first goal after Melbourne missed the first two chances of the game. Harvey Langford is one of the leading contenders for the Rising Star and showed why by standing tall to take a contested mark, then converted it from 45m out.

Nick Watson was on from the outset, starting with a high-speed diving smother right in front of the interchange benches. Then he pinned Ed Langdon holding the ball, before slotting the goal. Bayley Fritsch had a shot after the quarter-time siren after nailing James Sicily holding the ball deep in defence – one umpire paid it, the other didn’t – but the Melbourne forward sprayed the kick.

Champion small forward Eddie Betts hasn’t played at the MCG since he retired in 2021, but the triple All-Australian got involved early in the second quarter when he out positioned Hawthorn great Ben Dixon to mark a stray kick by Kysaiah Pickett over the boundary, much to the delight of the MCC Reserve.

It took until almost halfway through the second quarter for someone to kick a goal when Dylan Moore finished off a tidy passage of play to make Melbourne pay on the turnover. Melbourne had its chances but didn’t take them. Pickett should have received a free kick in the goal square after being legged by Blake Hardwick, but somehow the umpires missed it, much to the frustration of the MCC Reserve. Three minutes later, Hardwick collected Pickett high, instead of low, the umpire paid this one and the small forward nailed the chance.

The first half was littered with mistakes. It was ugly. It was flat. And it was frustrating to watch. Hawthorn looked to stroll out of defence in the final minute of the second quarter when Jai Newcombe fumbled, opening the door for Langford to snap his second and reduce the margin to a point at half-time.

With Tom Barrass managed, James Sicily played an important role in defence, but the Hawks couldn’t stop Langford from hitting the scoreboard when others couldn’t. The teenager from Mt Eliza took another contested mark overhead and then calmly slotted his third goal. Then Christian Petracca, moving as well as he has since the incident last King’s Birthday, glided through the middle of the MCG, then neatly found Harry Sharp who put Melbourne in front for the first time since early in the first quarter. Just when Hawthorn needed something Jack Ginnivan delivered, snapping on his left foot.

Gawn had the first chance of the final quarter but didn’t take it. Hawthorn, finally, clicked. And it was Jack Gunston, again. After missing his first three shots, the 33-year-old kicked two goals to give the Hawks some breathing room.

MELBOURNE 2.3 4.10 6.13 7.14 (56)

HAWTHORN 3.3 5.5 7.8 13.13 (91)

GOALS

Melbourne: Langford 3, Pickett 2, Sparrow, Sharp,

Hawthorn: Gunston 3, Watson 2, Chol 2, Ward, Weddle, Moore, Meek, Ginnivan, Breust

BEST

Melbourne: Langford, Bowey, Gawn, Pickett, Petracca, McDonald

Hawthorn: Worpel, Jiath, Gunston, Sicily, Ward, Weddle, D’Ambrosio

INJURIES

Melbourne: Nil

Hawthorn: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Koltyn Tholstrup replaced Matt Jefferson in the third quarter

Hawthorn: Bailey Macdonald replaced Henry Hustwaite at half-time

Crowd: 50,351 at the MCG