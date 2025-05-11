CELLAR dweller North Melbourne has given reigning premier Brisbane an almighty run, the sides playing out a thrilling draw on Sunday night.
Despite being at opposite ends of the table, the clubs couldn't be split in the 10.11 (71) to 10.11 (71) result at Hobart’s Ninja Stadium.
The lead changed hands multiple times in the final 10 minutes. The Kangaroos had the better of the opportunities to steal the win at the death, but couldn't land the killer blow.
North Melbourne forward Cameron Zurhaar had a tough shot from the boundary with his side down by one point with about 80 seconds left, but he only managed a behind.
The Kangaroos then had a run inside 50 in the final minute, before Lions defender Jack Payne spoiled a potential mark.
North, who hadn't beaten Brisbane in the two clubs' previous seven clashes, hit the lead with 10 minutes to play when Jacob Konstanty slotted a goal off a free kick.
The Lions got themselves back in front through Zac Bailey after the Roos were pinged for kicking in danger.
The scores were then levelled at 70-70 when Cameron Rayner slotted a set shot with about five minutes on the clock.
The visitors had their noses ahead when Eric Hipwood hit a behind with three minutes left, before Zurhaar returned the favour at the other end.
The Kangaroos were down 20-40 at half-time and it appeared Brisbane would pull away.
But North fought back to reduce the deficit to 51-42 at the start of the final quarter.
Both sides left points out on the park, missing gettable shots throughout the contest.
Rayner and Hipwood both kicked three goals for the Lions, while Zurhaar and Jack Darling each bagged two for the Roos.
Brisbane's Jarrod Berry was subbed out in the first quarter with concussion after a heavy collision with Luke McDonald off the ball.
In what appeared an ominous sign, the Lions booted the first goal of the match after just 25 seconds through Levi Ashcroft.
But North Melbourne held their own and could have potentially taken the lead into the first break if not for some loose shots in front of goal.
Roo could have MRO concern
A first-quarter collision between Luke McDonald and Jarrod Berry could have the Roos defender worried ahead of the MRO review. There seemed to be nothing in the incident beyond two players focused on the ball and not aware of the other's presence, but when Berry was subbed out with concussion the focus turned to whether McDonald was to blame.
Maybe it's our fault he's not so Larkey anymore
In early April this website ran a story on Nick Larkey's goalkicking, one of the most accurate in the history of the game. Since then the Roos spearhead has gone through the least accurate stretch of his career. It's still not too bad, running at 54% over the past five rounds, but it wouldn't surprise if Larkey doesn't pick up the phone to AFL.com.au anytime soon.
NORTH MELBOURNE 1.0 3.2 6.6 10.11 (71)
BRISBANE 2.3 6.4 7.9 10.11 (71)
GOALS
North Melbourne: Zurhaar 2, Darling 2, Wardlaw, Stephens, Parker, McKercher, Larkey, Konstanty
Brisbane: Rayner 3, Hipwood 3, Cameron, Bailey, L.Ashcroft, Ah Chee
BEST
North Melbourne: Davies-Uniacke, Comben, Parker, Sheezel, Zurhaar, Xerri
Brisbane: Zorko, Dunkley, W.Ashcroft, McCluggage, Fletcher, Rayner
INJURIES
North Melbourne: TBC
Brisbane: Jarrod Berry (concussion)
SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Bailey Scott, replaced Finnbar Maley at three-quarter time
Brisbane: Darcy Gardiner, replaced Jarrod Berry in the second quarter
Crowd: TBC at Ninja Stadium, Hobart