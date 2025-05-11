The match review for Saturday's round nine matches is in

Zach Merrett in action during round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ZACH Merrett has been cleared by the Match Review Officer after collecting Sydney's Nick Blakey high during the fourth quarter of Saturday's clash against the Swans, while Adelaide defender Mark Keane is also in the clear despite a game-day report in the Showdown.

Merrett and Blakey were running from different angles in pursuit of the ball when Merrett's hand, in outstretching his arm trying to grab the footy, collided with Blakey's face.

Given Merrett's attack on the ball, the Match Review Officer has ruled he has no case to answer.

"Merrett attempts to tap the ball over Blakey’s head and after making contact with the ball, Merrett makes high contact with Blakey," the AFL said in a statement.

"It was the view of the MRO that Merrett made a genuine attempt at the ball and that his actions did not constitute a breach of the duty of care he owed to Blakey. No further action was taken.

Meanwhile, Keane is also in the clear to play Collingwood next weekend despite being reported for kicking Port Adelaide's Jeremy Finlayson during the third quarter at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

Keane lashed out at Finlayson with his legs while lying on his back on the turf, with the action catching the eye of the controlling umpire.

"It was the view of the MRO that Keane’s actions did not constitute a reportable offence. No further action was taken," the statement said.