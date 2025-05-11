PORT Adelaide skipper Connor Rozee has moved to the top of the standings in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while North Melbourne ruck Tristan Xerri has surged to second spot.
Rozee won the Showdown Medal on Saturday night, despite his side's loss to Adelaide, continuing his brilliant form since he shifted to half-back after the first month of the season.
The nine votes Rozee picked up on Saturday night has moved him to 40 for the season, while teammate Zak Butters picked up another seven votes to move to 36 (from six games).
There were just four perfect 10-vote games in round nine; Hawthorn midfielder James Worpel, Western Bulldogs veteran Tom Liberatore, Greater Western Sydney forward Jesse Hogan and Xerri.
Xerri's dominance in North's draw against Brisbane on Sunday has moved him to 39 votes for the season, with Crows skipper Jordan Dawson, Geelong midfielder Bailey Smith and Butters rounding out the top five.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Fremantle v Collingwood
9 Jamie Elliott COLL
9 Jack Crisp COLL
6 Jordan Clark FRE
3 Shai Bolton FRE
2 Darcy Cameron COLL
1 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
St Kilda v Carlton
7 Nick Haynes CARL
6 George Hewett CARL
5 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK
5 Harry McKay CARL
4 Jack Sinclair STK
2 Patrick Cripps CARL
1 Jack Silvagni CARL
Melbourne v Hawthorn
10 James Worpel HAW
8 Harvey Langford MELB
4 Changkuoth Jiath HAW
3 James Sicily HAW
2 Joshua Weddle HAW
2 Max Gawn MELB
1 Jack Gunston HAW
Essendon v Sydney
8 Andrew McGrath ESS
7 Nic Martin ESS
7 Zach Reid ESS
6 Chad Warner SYD
1 Nick Blakey SYD
1 Tom McCartin SYD
Gold Coast v Western Bulldog
10 Tom Liberatore WB
6 Ed Richards WB
4 Touk Miller GCFC
3 Bailey Humphrey GCFC
3 James O'Donnell WB
2 Noah Anderson GCFC
1 John Noble GCFC
1 Ben King GCFC
Port Adelaide v Adelaide
9 Connor Rozee PORT
8 Riley Thilthorpe ADEL
7 Zak Butters PORT
3 Miles Bergman PORT
2 Josh Worrell ADEL1 Mark Keane ADEL
Richmond v West Coast
9 Tim Taranto RICH
9 Sam Banks RICH
4 Jack Graham WCE
3 Jamie Cripps WCE
2 Tom J Lynch RICH
2 Seth Campbell RICH
1 Nick Vlastuin RICH
Geelong v Greater Western Sydney
10 Jesse Hogan GWS
6 Tom Green GWS
5 Max Holmes GEEL
4 Mark Blicavs GEEL
4 Bailey Smith GEEL
1 Finn Callaghan GWS
North Melbourne v Brisbane
10 Tristan Xerri NMFC
8 Dayne Zorko BL
5 Charlie Comben NMFC
3 Jack Payne BL
2 Luke Davies-Uniacke NMFC
2 Josh Dunkley BL
LEADERBOARD
40 Connor Rozee PORT
39 Tristan Xerri NMFC
38 Jordan Dawson ADEL
37 Bailey Smith GEEL
36 Zak Butters PORT
35 Max Gawn MELB
35 Tom Liberatore WB
34 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
34 Nick Daicos COLL
34 Steele Sidebottom COLL
33 Hugh McCluggage BL
33 Zach Merrett ESS
33 Lachie Neale BL
31 Patrick Dangerfield GEEL
31 Caleb Serong FRE
30 Touk Miller GCFC
29 Noah Anderson GCFC
28 Ed Richards WB
27 Josh Battle HAW