Jayden Short was a late out but the cover for most Fantasy Classic teams was elite

Saad El-Hawli celebrates a goal during the match between Essendon and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ONE OF the best weekends of footy for the season saw some epic AFL Fantasy performances and the Bombers delivered some huge scores on Saturday.

Essendon defenders Zach Reid (118) and Jaxon Prior (115) and wingman Saad El-Hawli (82), who enjoyed his first full game, have been popular cash cow options in Fantasy Classic. Despite the seemingly tough match up against the Swans, they delivered great scores along with Andrew McGrath (125) and Nic Martin (141), who drifted back and grabbed plenty of marks.

The Bombers took 126 marks for the game. Their season average is 93.6, the fourth highest in the league. The Lions lead with 101.8 marks per game, the only team to average more than 100.

Reid, Prior or El-Hawli would have provided outstanding bench cover for Jayden Short who was a late out on Sunday. Those celebrating their Mother's Day lunch and missed the late change would've had their emergency activated.

Plenty of your questions are answered as The Traders help you get set for round 10.

Episode guide

0:30 - Calvin is five points off the top 100.

3:45 - Zach Reid and Jaxon Prior feature in the +3s.

7:45 - Michael Barlow Medal votes.

10:10 - News of the week featuring Nick Daicos and Jayden Short injuries.

21:50 - Clayton Oliver tagged Jai Newcombe on the weekend.

25:00 - Bye round strategy.

34:15 - Is there a cash cow crisis? Cooper Simpson looks the best option.

41:00 - Trade targets ahead of round 10.

48:45 - Most traded players and The Traders' early moves.

55:00 - Trade or hold Nick Daicos if he is out.

58:30 - Can you field Saad El-Hawli?

