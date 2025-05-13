Lewis Hayes after being injured in the match between Essendon and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Hip 3-5 weeks Lachlan Murphy Hamstring tendon 1 week Nick Murray Knee 3-5 weeks Toby Murray Ankle 3 months Kieran Strachan Foot Season Updated: May 13, 2025

In the mix

The Crows are benefitting from significant selection pressure, with second-year half-back Charlie Edwards producing another excellent game at SANFL level to push for his debut. Brodie Smith (29 disposals and five rebounds) also made a strong case after returning to SANFL level, giving the Crows options at half-back. Billy Dowling (28 and a goal) is putting pressure on as a wing option, with Luke Pedlar kicking eight goals across his past three games in the SANFL. Sid Draper (24 and five clearances) is available if change is made in the midfield, with the fleet-footed draftee selected as an emergency for the Showdown. Murphy is the only addition to the injury list after experiencing mild hamstring tendon irritation. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jarrod Berry Concussion 1 week Sam Day Hamstring 5 weeks Lincoln McCarthy Knee TBC Brandon Ryan Facial fracture 4-6 weeks Henry Smith Foot 7-8 weeks Brandon Starcevich Concussion TBC Updated: May 13, 2025

In the mix

Berry’s absence with concussion could open the door for Keidean Coleman to return to the senior team. Coleman has played two matches in the VFL after overcoming his knee reconstruction and could slot in at his preferred half-back spot with Jaspa Fletcher pushing to the wing to replace Berry. The Lions would likely stick with two rucks to confront white-hot Max Gawn. Darcy Gardiner was used as the sub last week, but a more versatile player might be a better option this time around with James Tunstill and Will McLachlan at the head of the queue. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Blake Acres Shoulder 1 week Alex Cincotta Hip Test Matt Cottrell Ankle 3-4 weeks Lachie Cowan Hamstring 3 weeks Orazio Fantasia Calf TBC Lachie Fogarty Hamstring 1 week Brodie Kemp Achilles Season Mitch McGovern Chest Test Nic Newman Knee TBC Jagga Smith Knee Season Zac Williams Calf 1 week Updated: May 13, 2025

In the mix

The Blues could be forced into as many as three changes ahead of Friday night’s clash with the Swans. Acres (shoulder) and Cowan (hamstring) will both be sidelined, while McGovern (chest) will undergo a fitness test later this week. Sam Docherty (38 disposals, 14 marks) could come straight back into the side after impressing in the VFL, while Jordan Boyd (28 disposals, seven marks) is also pressing his case for a spot. Matt Carroll is another option after acting as the emergency last weekend. Father-son prospect Ben Camporeale (34 disposals, five tackles) is closing on an AFL debut, having impressed recently. Cincotta (hip) should return via the VFL this weekend, but both Fogarty (hamstring) and Williams (calf) will miss at least another week of action. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan De Goey Achilles TBC Harvey Harrison Knee TBC Ash Johnson Leg 3-4 weeks Fin Macrae Shoulder 9-11 weeks Reef McInnes Knee Season Dan McStay Knee 3-5 weeks Darcy Moore Shoulder 1-2 weeks Brody Mihocek Abdominal Test Lachie Schultz Concussion Concussion protocols Updated: May 13, 2025

In the mix

Craig McRae will be without Moore for Saturday’s game against Adelaide and its trio of key forwards due to a shoulder injury. De Goey has been sidelined with another Achilles tendon injury. Scott Pendlebury and Brayden Maynard will return against the Crows after missing the trip to Perth, while Mihocek is pushing to be available after straining his abdominal against Geelong. Charlie West did his chances of a debut no harm by kicking four goals in the VFL after travelling to Western Australia. Wil Parker was also busy against the Northern Bullants and Tom Mitchell took the next step towards an AFL return. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Bryan Knee Season Sam Draper Achilles Season Tom Edwards Knee Season Jade Gresham Adductor 1 week Lewis Hayes Knee Season Harrison Jones Ankle TBC Jayden Nguyen Foot TBC Darcy Parish Calf 1 week Jordan Ridley Hamstring 7 weeks Updated: May 13, 2025

In the mix

The Bombers will be forced into yet another change after the season-ending ACL injury suffered by Hayes on debut. With Ridley also sidelined, Essendon’s tall stocks in defence have taken a hit, but Jayden Laverde (32 disposals and seven marks) performed well in the VFL. Rebounding defender Zak Johnson has been pushing for a debut and is another option if the Dons decide to go smaller. Gresham is set to be available for the Dreamtime at the 'G clash after an adductor injury, and Darcy Parish is fit for his first game of the season, but the Bombers have a bye in the VFL. Elijah Tsatas (41 disposals, 10 clearances and a goal) dominated at VFL level again after being dropped, while Matt Guelfi (15 and two goals) continued his return from injury. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sean Darcy Knee Test Nat Fyfe Hamstring 2 weeks Odin Jones Back Season Nathan O'Driscoll Ankle 1 week Jaeger O'Meara Hamstring/foot 4 weeks Ollie Murphy Concussion Test Quinton Narkle Knee 6-8 weeks Sam Sturt Knee 4 weeks Brandon Walker Shoulder 9 weeks Michael Walters Knee 4 weeks Hayden Young Hamstring 9-11 weeks Updated: May 13, 2025

In the mix

The Dockers' depth is being tested, with Darcy again pushing to prove his fitness after a jarred knee. The Dockers have turned to Oscar McDonald previously this season to maintain their tall structure and could do so again if needed after he impressed in the forward/ruck role. Neil Erasmus was substitute against Collingwood and looked comfortable, presenting as an option in the midfield. He backed up on Saturday to have 30 disposals in the WAFL. The Dockers would love to call on O'Driscoll, but he will be unavailable after his ankle injury flared during his comeback game with Peel Thunder. Will Brodie spent time forward but still had 34 disposals in the WAFL, while Josh Draper is available if the backline requires change. Fyfe has skipped forward quickly in his recovery and had three weeks shaved off his estimated return to play. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cillian Burke Knee Indefinite Toby Conway Back TBC Mitch Edwards Management TBC Cam Guthrie Achilles 1-2 weeks Jack Henry Hamstring Test Lenny Hofmann Back Indefinite Lawson Humphries Concussion Concussion protocols Mitch Knevitt Foot 1-2 weeks Jake Kolodjashnij Groin 1-3 weeks Jack Martin Managed 1-2 weeks Gryan Miers Concussion TBC Jacob Molier Management Indefinite Rhys Stanley Hamstring Test Tom Stewart Knee Test Updated: May 13, 2025

In the mix

The Cats could regain several senior players for their clash with the Power, with Stewart the most likely. Jack Henry rejoined the main group last week and is hopeful of a return but still needs to face a fitness test, as does ruck Stanley. Humphries could also come back, pending a successful progression through concussion protocols. Kolodjashnij had a minor setback last week, suffering a back spasm ahead of the VFL game and will now build his loads over at least the next week or two ahead of a playing return. George Stevens had 24 touches, eight clearances and a goal to be among the VFL Cats' best in their 32-point loss to ladder-leading GWS, while Oli Wiltshire collected 18 disposals and a goal on his return to state-league level. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Tom Berry Knee 6+ weeks Will Graham Shoulder TBC Jy Farrar Finger 1-3 weeks Leo Lombard Shoulder Test Jake Rogers Ankle TBC Lachie Weller Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: May 13, 2025

In the mix

The Suns have to make at least two changes ahead of Thursday night’s match against Hawthorn with Rogers and Graham both suffering injuries at the weekend. Veteran David Swallow will come in, while Sean Lemmens and untried Ben Jepson will duke it out for the other spot. Ned Moyle gave lion-hearted ruckman Jarrod Witts a rest in the corresponding game last season, and with just five days break between games in the extreme Darwin heat and humidity, watch for the same again. Ethan Read is also a chance to replace Jed Walter as the young forwards look for some rest. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Bedford Eye Test Stephen Coniglio Glute Test Brent Daniels Abdomen 4 weeks Toby Greene Ankle Test Darcy Jones Knee Test Josh Kelly Hip 3 weeks Logan Smith Illness 1 week Jake Stringer Hamstring 3-4 weeks Updated: May 13, 2025

In the mix

The Giants will lose Stringer (hamstring) for much of the next month, while captain Greene (ankle) is also no certainty to feature in this Saturday’s clash with the Dockers. Bedford (eye) and Coniglio (glute) will also need to pass fitness tests later this week, while Kelly (hip) and Daniels (abdomen) have had their timelines delayed slightly. Ollie Hannaford (wrist) and James Leake (groin) both returned via the VFL last weekend. Max Gruzewski (12 disposals, four goals) was among the best in the reserves and will be on standby for a senior recall, while Conor Stone (22 disposals, eight marks) also put his hand up for selection. Jack Ough (23 disposals, eight clearances) has also performed strongly recently, while Wade Derksen (20 disposals, 13 marks) continues to be among the standouts at VFL level. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Breust Back 1-2 weeks Will Day Foot 3-4 months Mitch Lewis Knee 4-6 weeks Cam Mackenzie Hand Test Jack Scrimshaw Concussion Test Updated: May 13, 2025

In the mix

Hawthorn has left Jack Gunston and Lloyd Meek in Melbourne for the trip to the Northern Territory to manage their workloads. Breust has also been managed after copping a knock to the back. Scrimshaw and Mackenzie have travelled to Darwin and are on track to return against Gold Coast. Calsher Dear and Ned Reeves are both expected to play their first AFL games of the season at TIO Stadium. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Calf 3-4 weeks Shane McAdam Achilles Season Ricky Mentha jnr Concussion Test Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Harrison Petty Concussion Test Jack Viney Concussion 1-2 weeks Taj Woewodin Ankle Test Updated: May 13, 2025

In the mix

Lever is back earlier than expected from the ankle injury that has sidelined him since round two, with the premiership defender to play on managed minutes in the VFL this weekend. Petty needs a final tick off before exiting concussion protocols later in the week, as does the uncapped Mentha jnr. Viney has been ruled out to face Brisbane after he suffered delayed concussion symptoms following the Demons' round eight win over the Eagles. Narrm opted to manage veteran Jake Melksham against Hawthorn after he reported general soreness following the trip west, but he is available for Sunday's match against the reigning premier. Young forwards Jacob van Rooyen (10 disposals, two marks, one behind) and Matt Jefferson (four disposals, two marks, no score) earned a call-up to face Hawthorn but were quiet, with one of the two likely to make way for Melksham's return. Woewodin and Jack Billings (calf) didn't play at any level on the weekend with their respective ailments. Woewodin will need to pass a fitness test later in the week, but Billings is available for selection. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Hamstring 6-7 weeks Miller Bergman Knee Season Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles 1 week Paul Curtis Suspension Round 11 Josh Goater Quad 3-4 weeks Brynn Teakle Foot Test Updated: May 13, 2025

In the mix

The Kangas will likely consider Griffin Logue (17 disposals, nine marks) for a recall ahead of this Sunday’s clash with the Tigers, after a period of finding form in the reserves. Zac Fisher (26 disposals, four marks) and Darcy Tucker (21 disposals, one goal) were also among the best at VFL level last weekend, while Will Phillips (25 disposals, seven tackles) responded strongly after being dropped. The club is hopeful Coleman-Jones (Achilles) will finally play football again next week, having been sidelined for more than a year. Goater (quad) is still around a month away, while Curtis (suspension) will be sidelined for one more week due to his ban. Geordie Payne was the carryover emergency last week and is also close to an AFL debut. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Cochrane Foot 7-11 weeks Kane Farrell Knee 4-6 weeks Josh Lai Hand 1-3 weeks Jack Lukosius Knee 1-3 weeks Todd Marshall Achilles TBC Jacob Moss Ankle 12-14 weeks Updated: May 13, 2025

In the mix

Willie Rioli is available to face Geelong at Adelaide Oval on Saturday after serving his one-match suspension, while Ken Hinkley will have to make at least one other change following the injury suffered by Farrell late in the Showdown loss to Adelaide. Travis Boak (35 disposals) excelled in the first ever SANFL game for Yartapuulti at the weekend after overcoming a back injury and could be included on the wing, with Jase Burgoyne reverting to defence to cover Farrell’s absence. Logan Evans could also be considered for a backline spot. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Armstrong Hamstring 7-10 weeks Mate Colina Knee 1-3 weeks Josh Gibcus ACL 7-10 weeks Taj Hotton ACL 6-9 weeks Mykelti Lefau ACL Test Dion Prestia Achilles 1-3 weeks Samson Ryan Foot 1-2 weeks Josh Smillie Hamstring TBC Tylar Young ACL 1-3 weeks Updated: May 13, 2025

In the mix

Jayden Short is expected to play against North Melbourne after his late withdrawal last week due to knee soreness, while Nathan Broad has pulled up well after suffering an in-game finger dislocation. Gibcus finally has a timeline for his return, after a protracted rehab following his ACL rupture in March last year. Lefau is likely to play VFL this weekend, while Young is a week behind him and even injury-prone Prestia is closing in on a return. Draftee Smillie has suffered a minor hamstring strain at training, with the club saying it will "focus on his athletic development over the next little while", given he also suffered a hamstring injury and setback earlier this year. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Butler Achilles Test Zaine Cordy Pectoral 8-10 weeks Paddy Dow Knee TBC Dougal Howard Hamstring 6-7 weeks Max King Knee TBC Patrick Said Calf Test Alix Tauru Suspension Round 14 Mason Wood Concussion Test Updated: May 13, 2025

In the mix

Ross Lyon has more headaches down back again after losing Howard for at least the next six weeks due to a hamstring strain late in the loss to Carlton last Friday night. Wood needs to complete main training on Wednesday to pass concussion protocols. Tobie Travaglia collected plenty of the ball in the VFL, finishing with 30 touches against Carlton, while Zak Jones put his hand up for a recall after kicking three goals from 30 disposals. Hunter Clark amassed eight clearances and seven tackles, while finishing with 24 disposals. Arie Schoenmaker was also busy for Sandringham. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Hamstring Test Riak Andrew Shoulder 3 weeks Harry Cunningham Foot 2-4 weeks Jesse Dattoli Back 2 weeks Will Edwards Leg TBC Robbie Fox Calf 1 week Errol Gulden Ankle 4-6 weeks Logan McDonald Ankle TBC Lewis Melican Suspension Round 12 Callum Mills Foot Test Tom Papley Foot 4-6 weeks Updated: May 13, 2025

In the mix

Amartey and Mills will both be a test to play against Carlton on Friday night, leaving the 3-6 Swans with a tough decision to make between getting some wins on the board and playing it safe given the injury history of both players. Taylor Adams (hamstring) could also return for just his second AFL game of the year after he grabbed 14 disposals from managed minutes in the VFL last weekend. Peter Ladhams (23 disposals, eight marks) also impressed in the twos over the weekend and could be considered to boost Sydney's undermanned and misfiring forward line, if Amartey does not get up. Angus Sheldrick grabbed 13 disposals and a goal from just 33 per cent game time last week, so could get a starting role against the Blues. Young defender Edwards has had a setback just as he was seemingly nearing an AFL debut, suffering a bone stress reaction of his tibia. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Knee Test Campbell Chesser Ankle 1-2 weeks Callum Jamieson Hamstring 4-5 weeks Jeremy McGovern Concussion Concussion protocols Jack Petruccelle Shoulder 4-5 weeks Dom Sheed Knee Season Elliot Yeo Ankle TBC Updated: May 13, 2025

In the mix

McGovern's return will be a massive boost for the Eagles if he gets through concussion protocols this week, steadying the ship as the club chases its first win of the season. His availability would allow Allen to return forward if needed, with the co-captain expected to face the Saints after experiencing patella tendon soreness. Draftee Tom Gross took the game on as the substitute against Richmond and should be part of the 22. Jack Williams was a strong target in the WAFL and is available if change is needed in attack. Tyrell Dewar started the season on a wing but was used a rebounding defender in the WAFL and had 25 disposals and seven marks to push his case for a recall alongside tough midfielder Clay Hall, who had 30 disposals. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Croft Foot 3-5 weeks Sam Darcy Knee 4-7 weeks Riley Garcia Knee 2-3 weeks Liam Jones Calf 1-2 weeks Adam Treloar Calf 1-3 weeks Cody Weightman Knee Indefinite Laitham Vandermeer Calf Test Updated: May 13, 2025

In the mix

Treloar will miss at least a second game with a calf issue but might not return until after the Western Bulldogs’ bye in a fortnight. Vandermeer faces a fitness test after experiencing calf tightness in Darwin on Saturday night. Taylor Duryea continues to collect big numbers at Footscray, finishing with 32 in the win over Casey. Luke Kennedy is hunting a debut after kicking three goals and finishing with 28 touches in his best VFL performance since being drafted last November. Tony Scott has built some form after an interrupted start to 2025. – Josh Gabelich