IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Clayton Oliver finds his groove as shock win breathes life into Demons' season
- Oscar Allen's emotional tribute to Adam Selwood, Eagles break through for first win
- Is this the end of the road for Ken Hinkley at Port Adelaide?
- What next for Bombers after 'abysmal' Saturday night shocker?
