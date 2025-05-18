Kade Chandler and Harvey Langford celebrate Melbourne's win over Brisbane in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Clayton Oliver finds his groove as shock win breathes life into Demons' season

- Oscar Allen's emotional tribute to Adam Selwood, Eagles break through for first win

- Is this the end of the road for Ken Hinkley at Port Adelaide?

- What next for Bombers after 'abysmal' Saturday night shocker?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts