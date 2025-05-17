Hamstrings twanged like Keith Urban's guitar for both sides, but Geelong adapted to run away to a big win

Jack Bowes during the round 10 match between Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) and Geelong at Adelaide Oval, May 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JEREMY Cameron has booted seven goals as Geelong blitzed Yartapuulti by 70 points despite Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield being among five players suffering serious injuries.

Dangerfield, teammate Jack Bowes and Power pair Jason Horne-Francis and Lachie Jones all limped off with hamstring ailments in the Cats' 17.13 (115) to 5.9 (39) triumph.

POWER v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Power half-back Josh Sinn was also substituted due to a left hip injury in a Saturday afternoon of mayhem at Adelaide Oval.

All five players hurt were ruled out before half-time in a game broken by Geelong ace Cameron's seven-goal haul.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 02:43 Cameron cooks up goal feast with seven Jeremy Cameron puts on an absolute clinic with seven goals, including a remarkable five in the final term

08:15 Highlights: Yartapuulti v Geelong The Power and Cats clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:42 Stengle sizzler stuns from the boundary Tyson Stengle threads a terrific dribble goal from a tight angle in a moment of pure class

00:50 Heart and heritage: Humphries swarmed after special goal Lawson Humphries celebrates his first goal of the season with raw emotion, proudly grabbing his jumper designed by his sister as teammates flock to him

00:51 ‘Jeremy Cameron, wow’: Cat’s cracking pair Geelong creates a small buffer as Jeremy Cameron pops up with a couple of team-lifting goals in the second term

00:52 Hammy havoc: Danger and Bowes add to Cats’ woes Geelong is rocked by a double injury setback with Patrick Dangerfield and Jack Bowes both sidelined with hamstring issues

00:43 Dempsey’s deft toe-poke treat beats goalkeeper Ollie Dempsey uses some quick thinking to sneak through this clever effort in front of goal

01:04 Power pain: JHF done early in brutal injury double A nightmare first quarter for Port Adelaide as gun midfielder Jason Horne-Francis and Josh Sinn are both sidelined with injuries

Cameron dominated as the Cats booted 11 goals to one in a scoring spree stretching from late in the second term to late in the last.

The Cats improved their win-loss record to six-four while leaving the Power at a wobbly four-six.

Cameron's scoring was complemented by two goals from Ollie Dempsey (24 disposals) and trump recruit Bailey Smith's impact continued with 30 possessions.

Learn More 08:15

Gryan Miers (27 touches), Mark O'Connor (28) and Max Holmes (22) were also instrumental in Geelong's fifth straight win at Adelaide Oval.

Power captain Connor Rozee was busy at half-back with a game-high 32 disposals and ex-skipper Ollie Wines (28 disposals) and Ryan Burton (26) battled against the tide.

But with tall forwards Mitch Georgiades (one goal) and Ollie Lord (none) held, only effervescent Sam Powell-Pepper (two goals, 23 disposals) provided an attacking spark.

Neither club scored for the initial dozen minutes of a first quarter marred by the spate of injuries.

Learn More 00:50

Sinn was helped off after being crunched by a Mark O'Connor knee in a second-minute marking contest.

His teammate Horne-Francis limped off 18 minutes later with a right hamstring injury and the Cats substituted Jack Bowes, also due to a right hamstring complaint, around the half-hour mark.

Geelong led by three points at quarter-time but Dangerfield was added to the injury list when removed with a right hamstring problem early in the second quarter.

And 23 minutes into the term, Power defender Jones became the fourth hamstring victim when hurt in a chase.

Learn More 00:42

Jones had been manning Cameron and his absence coincided with two match-turning goals from the key Cat.

Cameron's second strike - a stunning long-range set shot from a boundary line - gave Geelong a nine-point buffer at half-time, 5.3 to 3.6 - the lowest scoring returns in a first half this season for both clubs.

The Cats then made a match-winning move with a superb third quarter, booting five goals to one for a 36-point break at three-quarter time.

Cameron stamped his authority with three consecutive goals in an eight-minute burst to open the last quarter as Yartapuulti folded - the Power's match total of 39 points is their lowest score this year.

Learn More 02:43

House of Hamstring Horrors

The wet and slippery conditions looked dangerous from the outset and were soon confirmed as such. Josh Sinn was subbed out just minutes into the game after copping a knee to the hip from Mark O'Connor. It wasn't much longer before things went from bad to really bad for the Power when Jason Horne-Francis pinged his right hamstring and was also ruled out for the rest of the match. Just to even things up a bit, the Cats lost Jack Bowes, also to a right hamstring injury, before the first quarter ended.

Learn More 01:04

House of Hamstring Horrors II

When it looked like things couldn't get worse, they got worse. Play resumed and soon it was superstar Patrick Dangerfield's turn to head to the bench with ... a hamstring injury. At least the playing field was level with both sides down to three on the bench, but not for long, as Lachie Jones grabbed his left thigh high with, well, you know what with.

Learn More 00:52

Jez turns the game on its head

It looked for a moment like Jeremy Cameron was about to join the ranks of the injured when he was left limping after a knock to the knee in the second quarter, but he managed to walk it off and return to the fray. To that point he had been held goalless, but Cameron came to life, first with a pair of goals to give the Cats the half-time lead, and then five more through the second half in a masterful display of the key-forward craft.

Learn More 00:51

YARTAPUULTI 2.4 3.6 4.9 5.9 (39)

GEELONG 3.1 5.3 10.9 17.13 (115)

GOALS

Yartapuulti: Powell-Pepper 2, Richards, Byrne-Jones

Geelong: Cameron 7, Dempsey 2, Mannagh, Humphries, O.Henry, Close, Bowes, Atkins, Neale, Stengle

BEST

Yartapuulti: Rozee, Powell-Pepper, Wines, Aliir

Geelong: Dempsey, Cameron, Smith, Blicavs, Miers

INJURIES

Yartapuulti: Sinn (hip), Horne-Francis (hamstring), Jones (hamstring)

Geelong: Dangerfield (hamstring), Bowes (hamstring)

SUBSTITUTES

Yartapuulti: Christian Moraes, replaced Josh Sinn in the first quarter

Geelong: Mitch Duncan, replaced Jack Bowes in the first quarter

Crowd: 35,508 at Adelaide Oval