The Power coach addressed the ongoing situation with his troubled small forward

Willie Rioli during the round 10 match between Yartapuulti and Geelong at Adelaide Oval, May 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

YARTAPUULTI coach Ken Hinkley has moved to defuse tensions with the Western Bulldogs amid continued fallout from the Willie Rioli case.

Rioli returned to action on Saturday in a 76-point loss to Geelong after serving a one-match suspension for threatening opponents.

The Power forward initially avoided sanction for threatening Bulldog Bailey Dale, before two other similar incidents in separate games surfaced and Rioli was banned.

Port linked Rioli's abuse of Dale, via a social media message to a Dogs teammate, to what Power chairman David Koch called "cultural disrespect" during their round-eight fixture.

Koch's accusation was rejected by Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge, who on Friday retorted: "Will he (Rioli) learn from it if his own club is enabling him by making excuses for him?"

Hinkley, after his side's loss to Geelong, said his club's intention was to shine a light on Indigenous issues - not on any individual at the Bulldogs.

"The club is on record: we're trying to make some change," Hinkley said.

"It was certainly not to point the finger at any particular individual, but other than to say that, as a competition, we need to do better with lots of things in as far as Indigenous players go.

"That's the point we're trying to make, certainly not lay blame on any individual."

Asked if he would seek out Beveridge or the Bulldogs to clarify, Hinkley replied: "I am sure the clubs would have had some sort of conversation at some point and maybe they will have another one, I don't know.

"It's not for Luke and Ken to sort out. I think this is a club discussion that needs to go on.

"But again, I take you back to the start, what our club was trying to do is shine a light on something that still needs to get better, I think the competition and the AFL are clear on that.

"The reality is, all we are trying to do is make sure the game is a better place for Indigenous players to play, where they feel like they want to play ... we just want to shine a light on what we have got to get better at still."