WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has accused Yartapuulti of making excuses for Willie Rioli's threatening behaviour and warned Power chairman David Koch of retribution over his sledging claim.

Koch has claimed Rioli was subjected to "cultural disrespect" from Bulldogs players during their round eight fixture, which led to the forward striking Bailey Dale off the ball.

After the game, Rioli sent a threatening message to Dale through one of his Bulldogs teammates.

Rioli was initially cleared by the AFL but was later suspended for one match after it emerged he had also threatened Essendon and Geelong players on the field.

Rioli did not claim he was subjected to racism, but Koch said the 29-year-old had been provoked.

"It was, if you like, cultural disrespect during the game, referring to where he had come from, community habits and things like that," Koch told FIVEaa radio on Thursday.

"As an industry, we have to be aware of that.

"And as I have said, it's no excuse for sending a private message after the game, but it helps us understand the build-up and frustrations.

"That's where the reactions come from."

On Friday, Beveridge launched a staunch defence of his players and club when asked by reporters to respond to Koch's comments.

"I can tell you as a matter of fact that the comments weren't culturally insensitive," Beveridge said.

"It surprises me that he (Koch) would insinuate or accuse our players of going down that track.

"Especially our football club and our people, high character, we'd never disrespect First Nations people in our language or our actions."

Beveridge accused Koch of "enabling" Rioli and set the tone for an explosive encounter next time the clubs meet.

"I said at the time Willie's made a mistake, we'll forgive and we'll move on and he'll learn from it," Beveridge said.

"Will he learn from it if his own club's enabling him by making excuses for him? Because it didn't happen.

"There's always a little bit of edginess in the way players talk to each other, but our players would never say anything to an Indigenous player that's culturally insensitive.

"But we won't ask for an apology, we'll just obviously remember it for next time."

Beveridge said he had not spoken to anyone from Yartapuulti about Koch's accusations and did not expect any further action from the AFL.

He also backed All-Australian defender Dale.

"Bailey Dale, who wouldn't agitate a milkshake, he's an outstanding player but he's not an adversarial, front-foot type of player. He plays football," Beveridge said.

"He wanted to move on extremely quickly because he was surprised by what had happened.

"We thought it was behind us. I'm sure the AFL feel the same, so I'm not sure why that angle has come up after the fact now.

"Maybe it's because Willie's back playing this week, I don't know."

Rioli sat out the Power's defeat to Kuwarna last week and will return in their clash with Geelong on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Power coach Ken Hinkley said he hoped the fresh spotlight on racism in the AFL could be a watershed moment for the code.

Hinkley said the Rioli case had found a positive by triggering wider, sometimes uncomfortable, conversations about AFL Indigenous issues.