IF ...

some things never change ...

THEN ...

it's the Crows falling short against good, and even OK, teams. Wins against St Kilda, Essendon, North, GWS, Carlton, Port. Losses to Geelong, Collingwood, Gold Coast, Freo. So of course they'll beat the Eagles at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. And it won't mean a thing.

IF ..

you're the reigning premier and have lost just two of 10 matches this year ...

THEN ...

it is almost an insult that, back at the MCG, you're a pronounced underdog in round 11. After two lethargic weekends, a draw against North and a loss to Melbourne, reckon they will be primed to make a big statement.

IF ...

contest, clearance and drive out of the backline aren't the Blues' problems this season ...

THEN ...

quality of ball being sent inside 50 most certainly is. Simply must fix this very big issue if they are to make a proper run at the finals.

IF ...

big Maxxy is still the standout ruck in the game ...

THEN ...

the race for second place is getting very interesting. Darcy Cameron would like to think he's the man. North's Tristan Xerri reckons he is the man. One way to prove it. Saturday night, 7.35pm, Marvel Stadium.

IF ...

Essendon coach James Hird, I mean Brad Scott, doesn't have his team primed to play from the outset of the Friday night Dreamtime game ...

THEN ...

it would be an unforgivable repeat of round 10, when it failed to kick a goal in the first quarter and had just one goal at half-time against Western Bulldogs.

IF ...

the Dockers belted the Giants last week via a beautifully attacking game style ...

THEN ...

they must maintain that mantra for the remainder of the season. They get a chance to set up their year in the next five matches. Four of those five are against teams currently outside the top eight. Here we go.

IF ...

Jez has now jagged 13 goals in the past two matches, and West Coast is up next ...

THEN ...

look out. We might be back to the Chief and Plugger days, at least for three weeks.

IF ...

the big challenges are being met big-time, seemingly weekly, including gutsy wins versus the Bulldogs and Hawks on the past two weekends ...

THEN ...

here's another significant one, in the final match of round 11. On paper and on form, the Saints don't look scary. But they won't be an easybeat. Wouldn't want to let this one slip, the Suns.

IF ...

the 2023 and 2024 Giants would please stand up, please stand up ...

THEN ...

that would delight coach Adam Kingsley. But I’m starting to doubt that the 2025 version is capable of reaching those heights. Midfield depth a concern.

IF ...

the bookies have listed the Hawks a very short favourite for Saturday's MCG match against the Lions ...

THEN ...

I don't get it. Sure, they may win. But to me, this is a toss of the coin game. Cannot possibly knock the Hawks' 7-3 opening. But yet to see anything genuinely special in what they're doing.

IF ...

in the 2021 Grand Final, 'Trac' won a Norm Smith Medal and James Jordon unfortunately didn't even get to run on the ground as the sub (but thankfully, still got a premiership medal) ...

THEN ...

in round 11 2025, there is every chance that in Trac's 200th match, Jordon will be assigned the tagging role on him. A massive, outcome-determining contest.

IF ...

I went with the NFL icon Al Davis' "Just win, baby" for the Roos in this column last week when they were fixtured against lower-ladder team Richmond ...

THEN ...

I'm going with it again for the round 11 match against ladder leader Collingwood. Pies without Moore, Sidebottom, De Goey, Schultz. Zurhaar, Xerri, Sheezel, LDU, Wardlaw, Simpkin all in good form. Forget the ladder positions, forget the odds. Just win, baby.

IF ...

at the start of the season I was adamant that the Kenny into Josh coaching transition would only occur in 2025 when finals became a mathematical impossibility ...

THEN ...

I'm now of the view that it will need to happen should one more belting occur. They've already had three. Collingwood, Western Bulldogs and Geelong have humiliated them, the most damning aspect being a combined 36.21 being scored against after half-time of those matches, to just 6.13.

IF ...

Lynch, Nank and Balta are the outs for Dreamtime 2025 ...

THEN ...

ouch. In order, for concussion, soreness and court-ordered curfew.

IF ...

the past fortnight has been bad – failing to capitalise against a vulnerable Carlton in round nine and then being blown away by West Coast last Sunday ...

THEN ...

let's see who is going to help the established guns in round 11. Higgins, Marshall, Sinclair, Wilkie, Steele were all very good versus the Eagles. But they need help.

IF ...

captain Callum Mills' career has taken a messy turn since getting his shoulder smashed in a Mad Monday get-together post the 2023 season ...

THEN ...

now that he's finally back for just his eighth match since that debacle, he's got the perfect chance to lead the Swans back up the ladder.

IF ...

the most experienced West Coast players – Allen, Graham, Ryan, Duggan, Waterman, Baker, Kelly – all had match-shaping moments which led to a first victory in season 2025 ...

THEN ...

they must ensure that becomes the norm for the remainder of the year. Great to see Allen back to something resembling his best.

IF ...

the Dogs suffered from losing the biggest-name player to exit a club in last year’s exchange period ...

THEN ...

they may not have not known it at the time, but they may have brought in someone not far off those levels of impact. Matt Kennedy. Big year, even before Thursday night's three-goal, 25-disposal game against the Cats.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

the Swans in round 10 were the beneficiaries of an incorrect out-on-the full adjudication, when Isaac Heeney kicked a goal from the resultant free kick ...

THEN ...

it was the Cats who benefitted from a similarly dodgy call on Thursday night at the Cattery. Ollie Dempsey's left foot was already out of bounds, and then he leant left when he marked in the last quarter against the Dogs. It's not just the field umpires who need a reset.