Daniel Rioli, Ben Long, Joel Jeffrey and Mac Andrew were among the players who took students from remote NT communities through their paces

Suns players take part in a footy clinic in Darwin in May, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STUDENTS from remote communities in the Top End are being given the opportunity to further their football skills, leadership and education thanks to a program run by the AFL Northern Territory.

And a group of 10 to 14-year-olds from West Arnhem got the ultimate bonus experience last week when Gold Coast players took them through their paces in Darwin.

Not only were local products Daniel Rioli, Ben Long, Joel Jeffrey and Malcolm Rosas jnr on hand for the group of 15 students from Maningrida College, but hugely popular Mac Andrew along with David Swallow, Wil Powell and others were also there to give pointers, sign autographs and put smiles on faces.

Wil Powell takes part in a footy clinic in Darwin in May, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The ‘Make Your Mark’ Education Program is run by AFLNT and aims to support and empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students through leadership and educational opportunities, encouraging school engagement and personal growth.

This year, they are working with 16 schools across the NT, mostly from remote Indigenous communities.

A core component of the program is a residential camp in Darwin which is designed to provide students with a diverse range of new experiences.

Fifteen students are selected to attend this part of the program. They stay in the dorms at Michael Long Learning and Leadership Centre, which adjoins TIO Stadium.

Joel Jeffrey takes part in a footy clinic in Darwin in May, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL NT’s Fleur Fergie said the camps were multi-faceted.

“The students participate in a range of leadership activities, football activities, including a session with the NT academy coach, umpiring and game development. They also experience other educational opportunities and pathways beyond what’s available in their own community,” Fergie said.

“We use football as a vehicle for education and leadership outcomes.”

It’s no mean feat to co-ordinate. The group from Maningrida took two charter flights, while the previous week it was students from Elliott School, in the Barkly Region, who drove 11 hours to partake.

Children from remote NT communities take part in a footy clinic under the watchful eye of Suns players in May 2025. Picture: Gold Coast FC

“We are very fortunate to have such a big reach across the Territory,” Fergie said.

“We are working with schools in Central Australia, Arnhem Land, the Daly and Barkley Region and Tiwi Islands. This year we introduced an application process to be a part of the program and unfortunately, we had to say no to some due to capacity, but it shows that schools value the program and that it has a positive impact on the students.”

And there was one final bonus from the Suns’ week-long stay in the NT.

One youngster from both Elliott and Maningrida was chosen to be the club’s junior mascot for the games against the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn, leading Gold Coast out ahead of their back-to-back wins.

The Territory’s AFL games are supported by the Northern Territory Government through Northern Territory Major Events Company.