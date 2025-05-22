Adem Yze jokes he 'felt like he was in a creche' during Richmond's forward meeting

Dion Prestia after Richmond's loss to Collingwood in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND is hoping a conservative approach through the VFL will help premiership midfielder Dion Prestia finally overcome his tortured run with soft-tissue injuries.

Instead of returning in the Tigers' Dreamtime clash with Essendon at the MCG on Friday night, Prestia will make his comeback in Frankston when he plays two quarters against the Bombers' VFL side.

After being restricted to 13 games last year, the 32-year-old is yet to play a game this season following a hamstring injury.

But Tigers coach Adem Yze believes the club has learnt valuable lessons on how to manage their star veteran.

The Round Ahead Previous Next 04:45 Thursday night grudge match at the Cattery We preview Thursday’s night's clash between the Cats and the Dogs

25:00 The Round Ahead: Chad's top five Indigenous players, forward proving recruiters wrong Nat Edwards, Josh Gabelich and Chad Wingard preview round 11

02:17 Why the Hawks have a dominant record against the Lions Ex Hawk Chad Wingard explains why Hawthorn has such a strong recent record against Brisbane

04:44 Celebrating a Giant of the game We recap the colourful career of Toby Greene

00:29 Why Adelaide's 'point of difference' can work The panel takes a look at how the Thilthorpe-Fogarty-Walker set-up can work

00:38 The key number highlighting Roo's rise Could Tristan Xerri finally make the All-Australian side this season?

02:29 The new Docker proving recruiters wrong He's the shortest player in the AFL, but Isaiah Dudley is making a big impact

00:34 Who can you trust out the Dees and Swans? An eight-point game looms at the MCG on Sunday

04:01 Two best small forwards go head-to-head Take a closer look at the form of Jack Higgins and Ben Long so far this season

"There always is, with the talent he's got and the leadership he provides," Yze said of the temptation to bring Prestia straight back into the AFL.

"Last year, you could see how important he was when he came in and we probably did it the wrong way and he missed six weeks. We've got to learn from that.

"If he gets through, he'll be available the week after.

"We're playing the long game with him.

"I'm not sure the last time he's played VFL, but he's bought into that."

Dion Prestia in action during Richmond's clash against Hawthorn in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

During Prestia's absence, the triple premiership player has taken a great interest in mentoring Tigers young guns Sam Lalor and Josh Smillie.

Rebuilding Richmond has defied grim pre-season predictions to already win three games this year.

Despite Essendon coming off a 91-point smashing to the Western Bulldogs last Saturday night, the Bombers will start as warm favourites to beat the Tigers.

Richmond will be without veteran forward Tom Lynch (concussion), star defender Noah Balta (court-imposed curfew) and former best-and-fairest winner Jayden Short (calf).

Adem Yze ahead of Richmond's match against St Kilda in R3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're going to be a really young side, on a big stage, which is an awesome opportunity," Yze said.

"I sat in the forward line meeting and it felt like I was in a creche.

"It's hard to fill Lynchy's shoes ... they've just got to share the load.

"They're young but it will be exciting."