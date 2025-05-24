Brisbane looks to be back to its best after a stirring win over Hawthorn

REIGNING premier Brisbane has broken a 21-year hoodoo, defeating Hawthorn at the MCG on Saturday by 33 points.

It’s the first time the Lions have beaten the Hawks at the home of footy since 2004, and they did so convincingly, 14.9 (93) to Hawthorn’s 8.12 (60) in front of a crowd of 57,919.

A seven-goal-to-two second-quarter separated the two sides, when Lions midfielders Lachie Neale (32 disposals, five clearances), Will Ashcroft (26 disposals and a goal) and Hugh McCluggage (24 disposals, 11 clearances) gained ascendancy over their Hawthorn opponents.

The Lions' midfield dominance gave their forwards plenty of supply, with small forwards Callum Ah Chee (four goals), Charlie Cameron (three goals) and Cam Rayner (two goals) all kicking multiple goals.

Former Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko was once again in formidable form, finishing the game with a game-high 33 disposals and a whopping 996m gained.

It was a tight, low-scoring affair to begin with, with both teams finding it difficult to score. The visitors were slightly more efficient when heading inside 50 and it was young star forward Logan Morris who was the beneficiary kicking two consecutive goals to start the game.

But shortly after the Hawks got on the board with two of their own, through athletic utility Josh Weddle and Connor Macdonald.

An unusual unforced error by the normally skilful Zorko gifted fellow veteran Blake Hardwick a goal, making it three for the Hawks for the term as they headed into the first break with a four-point lead.

But from there it was all Brisbane’s way as its midfield lifted. McCluggage, Ashcroft and Neale started to get on top around the ball, winning clearances and contested possession.

Their dominance got the ball moving forward quickly, allowing their small forwards to get dangerous and leaving Hawthorn defenders scrambling to find their opponents.

Callum Ah Chee hit the scoreboard twice in the quarter before dangerous forward Charlie Cameron kicked three in a hurry, giving the Lions breathing space with a 23-point lead at the main break.

The Hawks came out with renewed energy after half-time, but a missed set shot by James Worpel was quickly followed by a running goal to Brisbane’s Cam Rayner, taking the wind out of the Hawks' sails.

Finally, after five consecutive Brisbane goals, Hawthorn midfielder Connor Nash - today playing his first game since his Easter Monday suspension - broke the flurry of Brisbane goals to kick the Hawks' first for the second half

But a third goal to Ah Chee meant the Hawks had only slightly reduced the margin to 21 at the final break.

In a case of deja vu, Rayner kicked the important first goal of the quarter, making an already difficult task even more so for the Hawks.

Hawthorn captain James Siciliy’s day went from bad to worse when direct opponent Ah Chee caught the defender holding the ball, giving the forward his fourth goal and the Lions a game-high lead of 32 points.

Will Ashcroft put the game well and truly out of reach when he scored his first goal midway through the final term. From there, Brisbane held on to walk away 33-point winners in a statement victory.

Where’s Weddle?

Hawthorn’s Josh Weddle puts the ‘u’ in utility. If he’s not in the backline, he’s taking hangers on the wing. If he’s not in the forward line, he’s in the ruck. The athletic number 23 was everywhere today, bringing some joy to Hawks fans on what was otherwise a tough outing.

Fagan joins the 200 club

Today’s game marked the 200th game for Brisbane coach Chris Fagan. Fagan became the 46th person to reach the milestone and the game conveniently came against the Hawks, the club where he spent many years as an administrator. Fagan becomes the oldest person to reach the milestone and he will no doubt be pleased with his side's performance on his special day.

00:42 Tensions rise after Jai buries Berry in heavy tackle Tempers flare late in the third quarter as Jai Newcombe is penalised for a dangerous tackle on Jarrod Berry

00:30 Furious Mitchell lashes out in coaches box Sam Mitchell takes out his anger inside the box after a brilliant Josh Weddle mark and run ends in a costly turnover

00:45 Ah Chee checks in with another cracker Callum Ah Chee continues his standout showing for Brisbane, slotting his third goal of the game with class

00:37 Levi lights it up with touch of sweet candy Brisbane goes bang late in the second term as Levi Ashcroft sells the dummy and finishes in style

00:47 Charlie catches absolute fire with rapid hat-trick A red-hot Charlie Cameron turns the game with a blistering three goals in a matter of minutes

00:34 Connor class: Macdonald makes it look easy Connor Macdonald slices through with poise and delivers a beauty on the burst

00:41 Andrews hears it from Hawks after crunching contact Tensions threaten to rise after Harris Andrews catches Connor Macdonald high in a heavy marking contest

00:51 Morris makes early mark with double spark Logan Morris sets the tone for the Lions with a pair of strong grabs and composed finishes in the opening term

HAWTHORN 3.1 5.4 7.8 8.12 (60)

BRISBANE 2.3 9.3 11.5 14.9 (93)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Macdonald 3, Weddle, Hardwick, Nash, Ginnivan, Moore

Brisbane: Ah Chee 4, Cameron 3, Morris 2, Rayner 2, L. Ashcroft, Bailey, W. Ashcroft

BEST

Hawthorn: Macdonald, Weddle, Battle, Morrison, Barrass, Worpel

Brisbane: Neale, McCluggage, Ah Chee, W. Ashcroft, Zorko, Cameron

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Nil

Brisbane: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Hawthorn: Jarman Impey (personal reasons) replaced in selected side by Finn Maginness

Brisbane: None

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Finn Maginness (replaced Cam McKenzie in the third quarter)

Brisbane: Deven Robertson (replaced Logan Morris in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 57,919 at the MCG