The Magpies will have to wait to learn the extent of Brayden Maynard's foot injury

Brayden Maynard and Craig McRae after Collingwood's win over North Melbourne in R11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRAYDEN Maynard is the latest Collingwood veteran hobbled by injury after their depleted line-up blew away North Melbourne.

While Magpies coach Craig McRae expects to welcome back some players for Friday night's match against Hawthorn, he said Maynard will need scans after a planta fascia problem flared early in Saturday night's win.

KANGAROOS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

Maynard was subbed out of the game in the first quarter at Marvel Stadium, with McRae calling it an "actual incident".

It left the Magpies in early trouble after Scott Pendlebury (illness) and Bobby Hill (personal reasons) were late withdrawals on Saturday afternoon.

Maynard was also rested from the away match against Fremantle two weekends ago because of his foot problem.

"He's been having symptoms of that for a while now ... but this is an actual incident that's caused some sort of trouble there, so we'll have to wait and see."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:16 Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Collingwood Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Magpies clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

07:06 McRae post-match, R11: 'It shows we have some depth in our list' Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 11’s match against North Melbourne

06:56 Clarkson post-match, R11: 'It's so frustrating' Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 11’s match against Collingwood

01:40 Elliott’s exciting five kickstarts the drive Jamie Elliott produces a thrilling bag of five goals and proves to be the catalyst as the Pies put the foot down

08:03 Highlights: North Melbourne v Collingwood The Kangaroos and Magpies clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:37 Super sub Markov raises roof at Marvel with wild celebration Oleg Markov drills a superb set-shot goal and draws a massive reaction from his teammates

00:34 Flying Roo: Zurhaar soars skyward Cameron Zurhaar reels in an outstanding mark and converts truly as North Mlebourne takes back the lead

00:33 Electrifying Elliott ignites Pies Jamie Elliott slots a crafty crumbing goal to put his side ahead early in the third quarter

00:42 Zurhaar spins web with massive turner Cameron Zurhaar nails a fantastic long-range goal from the boundary helped by a lucky bounce in the goal square

00:42 Magpie wounded: Major Maynard blow Collingwood cops a big early headache as Brayden Maynard is subbed out after just one quarter with a foot injury

00:29 Xerri good: Big Roo stuns with helicopter goal Tristan Xerri snaps a wonderful major after gathering from the ruck contest during the first quarter

Darcy Moore, Lachie Schultz and Jordan De Goey were among other senior Collingwood players sidelined for the 15.18 (108) to 9.9 (63) win over North.

"It's a pretty impressive rehab group we have at the moment and most of them will be available next week, which is exciting," McRae said.

In their absence, Nick and Josh Daicos starred and Jamie Elliott kicked five goals to spearhead the win.

Learn More 07:06

Collingwood's lesser lights also impressed - Oleg Markov was at Bunnings on Saturday afternoon when McRae rang to draft him into the side at the last minute, while Ed Allan and Will Parker also played their roles well.

Ned Long continued to shine in the midfield, racking up 15 score involvements, and defender Billy Frampton made some crucial spoils when North were pressing in the first half.

After a tight game, Collingwood blew North away with eight goals to one in the final quarter.

"The most significant message is you have to play four quarter, boys - you can't just play three," said Kangaroos coach Alastair Clarkson.

Learn More 06:56

He also heaped praise on Nick Daicos, who dominated after a quiet first half.

"In the last quarter he was the superior player on the ground, really," Clarkson said.

"That's his capability. We did a good job to curtail his influence in the first half, but we couldn't do it in the second.

"For his age, I'm not sure I've seen a player come in and make as big an impact in his first couple of years and then maintain that high, high standard.

"It's a little bit scary, thinking he might still play for another dozen years. He's a pretty special footballer, his brother's not too bad either."