Yartapuulti players remonstrate with Walyalup captain Alex Pearce during the R11 match at Optus Stadium on May 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE skipper Alex Pearce will miss his side's next three games after copping a hefty suspension for a collision that knocked out Darcy Byrne-Jones, while star Hawthorn midfielder Jai Newcombe has copped a monster fine of $10,000 for his tackle on Brisbane's Jarrod Berry.

During the Dockers' win over the Power on Saturday night, Byrne-Jones ran with the flight of the ball and was collected by Pearce, left concussed and substituted out of the game.

The Match Review Officer has graded the incident careless, high contact and severe impact, which has triggered a three-game ban.

Unless Pearce successfully appeals the ruling at the Tribunal, he will miss games against Gold Coast, North Melbourne and Essendon. With the Dockers having the bye in round 13, he won't be available again until round 16.

Dockers coach Justin Longmuir backed Pearce, saying his captain would be "crucified" if he had pulled out of the contest.

"I love the courage of Byrne-Jones, and you never like to see anyone get injured. But from what I saw, Alex is making a play on the ball," he said.

"Extreme courage to go back with the flight like that and touch the ball before Alex gets there, but from what I see, Alex is making a play on the ball (and) I don't think he makes contact with the head.

"What's Alex supposed to do in that situation? Pull out of that contest and let him mark it, going back with a flight? He'd get crucified, if Alex pulled out of that contest, that's what would happen. So I don't have any issues with it.

"There's things that happened in our game, and there's unfortunate contact that happens in our game. It happens in marking contests a lot, and I see it as one of those situations."

Meanwhile, Newcombe has been fined $10,000 - which can be reduced to $6,250 with an early plea - for a big tackle on Berry late in the third quarter of the Hawks' loss to the Lions.

It was Newcombe's fifth offence for rough conduct, leading to a substantial fine.