Cooper Simpson will be out of action for the majority of the season after suffering a "relatively rare" AC joint injury

Cooper Simpson during the match between the Indigenous All Stars and Fremantle at Optus Stadium, February 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE defender Cooper Simpson will undergo surgery to repair an AC joint injury, with the important young rebounder expected to miss the next 10 weeks.

Simpson was injured in the first quarter of Saturday night's 49-point win against Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, attacking a groundball and colliding with Power defender Logan Evans.

The Dockers said scans had confirmed a "high-grade injury to the AC joint, which included displacement of the clavicle [collarbone]".

Learn More 00:45

A 10-week recovery would make Simpson available for a four-game block of football at the end of the season before any finals.

"This is a relatively rare injury and the best intervention is to head in for surgery," executive general manager of football Joe Brierty said.



"We will know more on timeframes post the procedure, but at this stage we expect Coop to be back playing in around 10 weeks.



"Obviously it’s disappointing for him after returning to AFL footy. He put his body on the line for the team and it’s those trademark actions that we value.



"We will support him through this setback and we know Coop will work diligently in his recovery."

Learn More 08:17

The Dockers used substitute Bailey Banfield in defence after Simpson's injury and could stick with the forward/wingman in the role after a solid performance against the Power.

They also have the option to shift Corey Wagner, who has impressed in a serious of run-with roles in the midfield, back to his half-back position.

Tall defender Josh Draper has played on small opponents but may instead need to be recalled in place of captain Alex Pearce, who has been offered a three-match suspension after a collision with Port forward Darcy Byrne-Jones.

Learn More 00:48

Simpson was drafted as midfielder/half-forward and played two games in his debut season before featuring in a WAFL premiership with Peel Thunder.

He pushed for a move to half-back this season after Brandon Walker's shoulder injury created an opportunity, training in the new role for a month before earning senior selection against Collingwood in round nine.

An excellent performance against Greater Western Sydney one week later saw him showcase his elite disposal and decision-making, with the young gun having a big impact on the Dockers' ball movement.

Learn More 01:09

"I really bought into what defending is and connecting with teammates and had to learn that side of the position," Simpson told AFL.com.au last week.

"My focus was to become a defender before any of that ball movement stuff, so getting my positioning right and my mindset to be a defender. That was new to me, so trying to wrap my head around that took a little bit of time.

"Then the ball movement and joining in offensively comes naturally to me, so we had a little bit of a focus on that, but our main focus was to defend first."