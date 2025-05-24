Walyalup comes away with a big win over Yartapuulti in Sir Doug Nicholls Round

Luke Jackson celebrates a goal during the R11 match between Walyalup (Fremantle) and Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) at Optus Stadium on May 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WALYALUP star Luke Jackson produced a commanding ruck performance to drive an important 49-point win against Yartapuulti, with the Dockers crushing the Power in the second half at a wet Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

The win could come at a cost, however, after half-back Cooper Simpson suffered an AC joint injury and captain Alex Pearce collided with Power forward Darcy Byrne-Jones in an incident that will draw match review scrutiny.

DOCKERS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

The Dockers saw off a high-pressure start from Yartapuulti and an avalanche of inside 50s, keeping the game tight through their efficiency before getting on a roll after half-time to win 15.10 (100) to 7.9 (51).

Jackson was a force in the ruck again as the No.1 man, controlling the stoppages with 38 hitouts and then impacting at ground level with 21 disposals, eight clearances, six inside 50s and an excellent goal.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 08:06 Full post-match, R11: Dockers Watch Walyalup's press conference after round 11’s match against Yartapuulti

05:58 Full post-match, R11: Power Watch Yartapuulti's press conference after round 11’s match against Walyalup

00:48 Captain in hot water after bruising DBJ collision Dockers skipper Alex Pearce may come under MRO scrutiny following this brutal collision with Darcy Byrne-Jones which saw tempers flare

00:39 Dockers go bang-bang with two in a hot minute Back-to-back goals from Matthew Johnson & Michael Frederick sees Walyalup extend its lead during the second term

00:45 Crunching bump sees Simpson subbed in cruel early blow Walyalup is forced to sub Cooper Simpson out of the contest following this incident which led to a Sam Switkowksi goal

00:38 Young gun Reid rises to occasion Murphy Reid continues his impressive start to his career with this brilliant finish to give his side the lead

00:48 Epic Finlayson snap electrifies Power Jeremy Finlayson shows his class with this exceptional long-range goal in slippery conditions

His impact kept the midfield competitive through the first half and allowed Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw to work through opposition attention and then emerge as influential players in the second half.

Serong was curtailed by Willem Drew in the first half but was outstanding after the main break, finishing with a team-high 29 disposals (18 contested) and 12 clearances.

First-year forward Murphy Reid was all class in the front half, finishing with four goals and 18 disposals, with his full range of kicks on display again as he continues an excellent debut season.

The win moves the ninth-placed Dockers to 6-5 ahead of a road trip to take on Gold Coast next Saturday before a bye and then three consecutive matches at Optus Stadium that could set their season up against North Melbourne, Essendon and St Kilda.

The Power, meanwhile, are now floundering at 4-7 and in 15th spot following another poor second half as they failed to match the Dockers' intensity in the second half.

Yartapuulti played the wet conditions well early and brought a high-pressure game to Optus Stadium, getting numbers to the contest and dominating field position in the first quarter.

Learn More 00:48

When Simpson left the field in the opening minutes after a heavy collision with Logan Evans, the Dockers were on the back foot and struggling to contain hot Power forward Mitch Georgiades, whose two early goals gave his team a 10-point lead.

Learn More 00:45

The Dockers had limited opportunities, but classy forward pair Isaiah Dudley and Reid kicked back-to-back goals late in the term to give the team a three-point lead at the first break.

There was plenty of pressure on the Dockers' backline as the midfield match-ups went in Port's favour, but the group held up well as the team continued to make the most of fewer opportunities, with Matt Johnson and Michael Frederick kicking excellent goals out of front-half stoppages.

There was already plenty of heat in the game, but tempers flared after Pearce and Byrne-Jones collided, with the Power forward running with the flight of the ball and Pearce attacking the contest and then making high contact.

Learn More 00:48

There were small spotfires and the teams tangled again at half-time as they came from the ground with the Dockers eight points clear.

The home side made its move in the third term and punished some ill-discipline from the Power, who gave away two 50m penalties that directly resulted in goals to Sam Switkowski and then Pearce among a run of four unanswered goals.

Reid booted his third off the ground in the goalsquare after Dudley placed the ball perfectly in his path, while Jackson was rewarded for his outstanding work-rate when he marked in the pocket after a tangle with Dante Visentini and converted a brilliant set shot.

Learn More 00:38

Pat Voss extended the lead to 38 points in the opening minute of the final quarter with a set shot from 50m, with late goals to Dudley and Shai Bolton a perfect chance for the Dockers to celebrate Sir Doug Nicholls Round as the club remains undefeated as Walyalup.

More to come

WALYALUP 3.3 6.6 10.8 15.10 (100)

YARTAPUULTI 3.1 5.4 5.6 7.9 (51)

GOALS

Walyalup: Reid 4, Dudley 2, Switkowski 2, Johnson, Frederick, Pearce, Jackson, Voss, Amiss, Bolton

Yartapuulti: Georgiades 3, Rioli 2, Finlayson, Bergman

BEST

Walyalup: Jackson, Reid, Serong, Chapman, Wagner, Clark

Yartapuulti: Wines, Rozee, Georgiades, Rioli, Atkins

INJURIES

Walyalup: Simpson (AC joint)

Yartapuulti: Byrne-Jones (concussion)

SUBSTITUTES

Walyalup: Bailey Banfield (replaced Cooper Simpson in the first quarter)

Yartapuulti: Hugh Jackson (replaced Darcy Byrne-Jones at half time)

Crowd: 40,466 at Optus Stadium