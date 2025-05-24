Justin Longmuir has gone in to bat for his captain Alex Pearce after a heavy collision with Darcy Byrne-Jones

Yartapuulti players remonstrate with Walyalup captain Alex Pearce during the R11 match at Optus Stadium on May 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WALYALUP coach Justin Longmuir says captain Alex Pearce would be "crucified" if he pulled out of the contest that led to Darcy Byrne-Jones being substituted with concussion, insisting the defender should have nothing to answer for after making a play on the ball.

Byrne-Jones ran with the flight of the ball in the second quarter on Saturday night at Optus Stadium and left himself vulnerable as Pearce attacked the contest from the opposite direction, making heavy contact.

The Power forward's head hit the turf as a result of the collision, with coach Ken Hinkley confirming after the match that Byrne-Jones was in concussion protocols after being substituted at half-time.

Longmuir said he was not concerned about losing his skipper for an important road clash against Gold Coast, with the collision an unfortunate aspect of the game as two players contested the ball.

"I love the courage of Byrne-Jones, and you never like to see anyone get injured. But from what I saw, Alex is making a play on the ball," Longmuir said on Saturday night.

"Extreme courage to go back with the flight like that and touch the ball before Alex gets there, but from what I see, Alex is making a play on the ball (and) I don't think he makes contact with the head.

"What's Alex supposed to do in that situation? Pull out of that contest and let him mark it, going back with a flight? He'd get crucified, if Alex pulled out of that contest, that's what would happen. So I don't have any issues with it.

"There's things that happened in our game, and there's unfortunate contact that happens in our game. It happens in marking contests a lot, and I see it as one of those situations."

Hinkley said Byrne-Jones had taken a "pretty big hit" but he was OK and talking in the rooms. The coach said both players had approached the ball reasonably but there were often consequences when concussion was an outcome.

"I'm sure 'Pearcy' wouldn't have meant that, but it'll play out with the AFL like it always does," Hinkley said.

"In the end, there was a brace. It seemed like a brace that causes some problems, and whether that’s Darcy hitting his head on the ground or not, it causes concussion.

"I think everyone knows when that happens there's usually some type of consequence. I'm not the person who's doing the judgment of that. The AFL will do that."

The Dockers appear certain to lose defender Cooper Simpson for a period after the young gun put his body on the line in the opening quarter and suffered a potentially serious AC joint injury.

Longmuir said he highlighted the contest with his team after the game, with Simpson's effort typifying the tough brand of contested football the Dockers produced to secure the impressive 49-point win.

"It's real growth in his game to be able to body line and own the line of the ball like he did and commit to that contest," Longmuir said of Simpson, who had played a crucial rebounding role since moving to half-back.

"A game of footy puts you in those situations, real vulnerable situations, where you just have to go for the team and I really loved his endeavour and his commitment to that contest.

"When our youngest players are doing that, it's a great sign.

"I highlighted it after the game, and unfortunately it's going to cost him a bit of time. He's got an AC joint and it looks like a pretty nasty one."

Longmuir said Saturday night's performance had been an indication that his team is maturing, with the midfield handling heavy attention on Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw and the backline holding up under pressure.

An outstanding performance from Luke Jackson as the No.1 ruckman will make selection against the Suns intriguing as the Dockers prepare to welcome back Sean Darcy from a jarred knee.

"I see it as a great problem to have. To have two players who are really good at their position. I see it as a good problem," Longmuir said.

"Jacko has got flexibility to play other positions. There's other ways we can get him around the footy. And Sean's proven over the course of a long time that he's one of the best rucks in the comp against some of the bigger bodies, especially the big-bodied ruckmen. So it's a good problem to have."