BRISBANE welcomes an injury-hit Essendon to the Gabba on Thursday night.
The Lions were impressive in a win over Hawthorn last week, improving to 8-1-2 in their premiership defence.
LIONS v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE
Brisbane has a strong recent record against the Bombers, winning five of the past six meetings between the clubs.
Despite being hit hard by injuries, Essendon is 6-4 after victories in three of its past four games.
While the Lions are unchanged, the Bombers have been forced into three changes.
Key defenders Ben McKay (foot) and Zach Reid (hamstring), and forward Kyle Langford (quad), are out, replaced by debutant Zak Johnson, first-year forward Archer Day-Wicks and young midfielder Elijah Tsatas.
Brisbane v Essendon at the Gabba, 7.30pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Brisbane: Deven Robertson
Essendon: Elijah Tsatas