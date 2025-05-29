Follow all the action from the clash between the Lions and Bombers

Archer Day-Wicks (left) and Harris Andrews compete for the ball during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE welcomes an injury-hit Essendon to the Gabba on Thursday night.

The Lions were impressive in a win over Hawthorn last week, improving to 8-1-2 in their premiership defence.

LIONS v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE

Brisbane has a strong recent record against the Bombers, winning five of the past six meetings between the clubs.

Despite being hit hard by injuries, Essendon is 6-4 after victories in three of its past four games.

While the Lions are unchanged, the Bombers have been forced into three changes.

Key defenders Ben McKay (foot) and Zach Reid (hamstring), and forward Kyle Langford (quad), are out, replaced by debutant Zak Johnson, first-year forward Archer Day-Wicks and young midfielder Elijah Tsatas.

Brisbane v Essendon at the Gabba, 7.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Deven Robertson

Essendon: Elijah Tsatas