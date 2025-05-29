The teams are in for round 12's Saturday games plus Sunday squads

Mason Cox, Nat Fyfe and Ollie Florent. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has dropped Mason Cox and recalled five stars among five changes to face Hawthorn, Fremantle has named Nat Fyfe for his first game of the season and Sydney has ended Ollie Florent's streak of 130 successive games.

The Magpies have brought back skipper Darcy Moore, veterans Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom, and small forwards Bobby Hill and Lachie Schultz for the Friday night MCG blockbuster against the Hawks, who have replaced Cam Mackenzie with Jarman Impey.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Two-time Brownlow medallist Fyfe will be joined by ruck Sean Darcy against Gold Coast on Saturday, with injured skipper Alex Pearce among three outs.

The Suns have named two rucks, with Ned Moyle to join Jarrod Witts in battle against Luke Jackson and Darcy, while gun first-year midfielder Leo Lombard will debut. Defender Mac Andrew has been named despite worries over an ankle injury.

Learn More 04:36

Florent is among three changes for the Swans against Adelaide after their big loss to Melbourne last Sunday, alongside suspended captain Callum Mills and the injured Sam Wicks. Justin McInerney returns from suspension, as does Lewis Melican.

The Crows will be without Rory Laird (managed) but veterans Brodie Smith and Taylor Walker come into the side.

GWS has brought in Josh Kelly for his first game in a month to face Richmond, who has added some firepower and experience in the form of skipper Toby Nankervis, big forward Tom Lynch and veteran midfielder Dion Prestia, who plays his first game of 2025.

Goalsneak Maurice Rioli and ruck Samson Ryan (both omitted) join No.1 pick Sam Lalor (hamstring) on the sidelines.

St Kilda small forward Dan Butler is named in the squad for his first game of the year on Sunday, with second-year mid Darcy Wilson dropped, while Melbourne has recalled Jack Viney from concussion in place of Charlie Spargo (shoulder).

And in Sunday evening's game, young Geelong defender Connor O'Sullivan has been named to face West Coast, which has brought tall forward Jobe Shanahan in for his debut.

Learn More 27:21

FRIDAY, MAY 30

Collingwood v Hawthorn at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: D.Moore, S.Pendlebury, B.Hill, L.Schultz, S.Sidebottom

Out: B.Maynard (foot), W.Hayes (omitted), O.Markov (omitted), W.Parker (omitted), M.Cox (omitted)

R11 sub: Oleg Markov

HAWTHORN

In: J.Impey

Out: C.Mackenzie (omitted)

R11 sub: Finn Maginness

SATURDAY, MAY 31

Gold Coast v Fremantle at People First Stadium, 1.20pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: N.Moyle, L.Lombard

Out: M.Rosas (omitted), E.Read (omitted)

R11 sub: Malcolm Rosas

FREMANTLE

In: J.Draper, N.Fyfe, S.Darcy

Out: A.Pearce (leg), I.Dudley (personal), C.Simpson (shoulder)

R11 sub: Bailey Banfield

Greater Western Sydney v Richmond at Engie Stadium, 4.15pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Kelly, T.McMullin

Out: J.Wehr (omitted), H.Rowston (omitted)

R11 sub: Harry Rowston

RICHMOND

In: D.Prestia, T.Lynch, T.Nankervis, T.Sonsie

Out: T.Dow (patella), S.Lalor (hamstring), S.Ryan (omitted), M.Rioli (omitted)

R11 sub: Maurice Rioli jnr

Sydney v Adelaide at the SCG, 7.35pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: L.Melican, J.McInerney, C.Mitchell

Out: S.Wicks (hamstring), C.Mills (suspension), O.Florent (omitted)

R11 sub: Taylor Adams

ADELAIDE

In: B.Smith, T.Walker

Out: R.Laird (managed), Z.Taylor (omitted)

R11 sub: Sid Draper

SUNDAY, JUNE 1

Melbourne v St Kilda at TIO Traeger Park, 2.50pm ACST

MELBOURNE

In: Jack Viney, Bailey Laurie, Jed Adams, Jack Henderson

Out: Charlie Spargo (shoulder)

R11 sub: Harry Sharp

ST KILDA

In: Dan Butler, Jack Carroll, Angus Hastie, Max Heath

Out: Darcy Wilson (omitted)

R11 sub: Hugh Boxshall

West Coast v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 5.20pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: Archer Reid, Bo Allan, Jack Williams, Jobe Shanahan, Hamish Davis

Out: Jake Waterman (shoulder), Bailey J. Williams (managed)

R11 sub: Tyrell Dewar

GEELONG

In: Connor O'Sullivan, Oliver Wiltshire, George Stevens

Out: Nil

R11 sub: Ted Clohesy