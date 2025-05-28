Get your tips in: Our experts help you find a winner. Picture: AFL Digital

THERE was no change at the top of the leaderboard last week, with Michael Whiting continuing his strong form to take a two-point advantage over Chad Wingard into the first of the bye rounds.

All of our experts have tipped a whitewash in six of this weekend's seven matches, with the likes of Sydney, Hawthorn and St Kilda given no hope of upset wins.

Only Nathan Schmook has picked differently to the others, favouring Fremantle to cause a boilover against high-flying Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon.

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane - 35 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 7

Total: 71

CHAD WINGARD

Brisbane - 15 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 7

Total: 69

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane - 25 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 7

Total: 68

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - 38 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 67

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - 54 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 67

SARAH OLLE

Brisbane - 42 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 8

Total: 67

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - 35 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 66

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 55 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 66

GEMMA BASTIANI

Brisbane - 22 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 64

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 76 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 7

Total: 63

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - 33 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 7

Total: 61

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - 34 points

Collingwood

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 60

TOTALS

Brisbane 12-0 Essendon

Collingwood 12-0 Hawthorn

Gold Coast 11-1 Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Richmond

Sydney 0-12 Adelaide

Melbourne 12-0 St Kilda

West Coast 0-12 Geelong

Byes: Carlton, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Western Bulldogs