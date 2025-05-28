THERE was no change at the top of the leaderboard last week, with Michael Whiting continuing his strong form to take a two-point advantage over Chad Wingard into the first of the bye rounds.
All of our experts have tipped a whitewash in six of this weekend's seven matches, with the likes of Sydney, Hawthorn and St Kilda given no hope of upset wins.
Only Nathan Schmook has picked differently to the others, favouring Fremantle to cause a boilover against high-flying Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon.
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane - 35 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 7
Total: 71
CHAD WINGARD
Brisbane - 15 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 7
Total: 69
SARAH BLACK
Brisbane - 25 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 7
Total: 68
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Brisbane - 38 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 67
JOSH GABELICH
Brisbane - 54 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 67
SARAH OLLE
Brisbane - 42 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 8
Total: 67
MATTHEW LLOYD
Brisbane - 35 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 66
CALLUM TWOMEY
Brisbane - 55 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 66
GEMMA BASTIANI
Brisbane - 22 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 64
DAMIAN BARRETT
Brisbane - 76 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 7
Total: 63
NAT EDWARDS
Brisbane - 33 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 7
Total: 61
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Brisbane - 34 points
Collingwood
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 60
TOTALS
Brisbane 12-0 Essendon
Collingwood 12-0 Hawthorn
Gold Coast 11-1 Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Richmond
Sydney 0-12 Adelaide
Melbourne 12-0 St Kilda
West Coast 0-12 Geelong
Byes: Carlton, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Western Bulldogs