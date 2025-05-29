Sliding Doors is in full swing for 2025 .. and Damo's got plenty on his mind

IF ...

the debate about the three tall forwards has already raged this year ...

THEN ...

it’s yet again a focus going into a game at the SCG. Love the fact Matty Nicks is going to back in the Thilthorpe, Walker, Fogarty combo, but I do have reservations about it on the shorter confines in Sydney.

IF ..

Hugh McCluggage wasn’t playing at the Gabba on Thursday night ...

THEN ...

the Lions probably don’t win. Many teammates were “off” against Essendon. Not McCluggage. He’s never off. He was on in the past two Grand Finals. He’s been a place-getter on five occasions in the Lions’ best-and-fairest, and is surely leading this year’s count. And surely All-Australian selectors will finally formally acknowledge him this year, too, having had a bet each-way on him on four occasions in the past in making him a member of the squad only.

IF ...

TDK is four fifths out the door, and no-one at Carlton is confident he will be staying ...

THEN ...

don’t rule out another Blues bigman exiting. With change agent Graham Wright about to take over full operations, there is a negotiation to be had for any club which may be serious about making a play for Curnow or McKay.

IF ...

a couple of Norm Smith Medallists, a premiership captain and a Brownlow Medal runner-up are all returning for Friday night lights against the Hawks ...

THEN ...

that’s some serious star power. Pendlebury, Hill, Moore and Sidebottom. And throw in Schultz. Tipping the Pies to be too explosive in the big moments in this huge clash.

IF ...

the Bombers maintain the courage shown at the Gabba on Thursday night for the remainder of the season ...

THEN ...

it won’t matter that nine of their best players are out injured. I’m normally not one to praise a team that loses a game of footy, but this was one of the performances of 2025.

IF ...

the past fortnight, with big wins against GWS and Port Adelaide, has been very good ...

THEN ...

an away win on Saturday against the all-conquering Gold Coast would be one of the biggest statements of the season. They’re a sneaky chance, the Dockers. And great to see Nat Fyfe back.

IF ...

Jezza and Shannon jagged 11 between them last week against premiership contending Western Bulldogs ...

THEN ...

the mind boggles at what they might do against the wooden spoon-contending Eagles on Sunday.

IF ...

Dimma launching into attack mode against Ross The Boss and the Saints was one layer ...

THEN ...

there were more layers to come. Sam Collins also went bang-bang on Ross. And on Tuesday, two days before the round 12 team needed to be revealed, the Suns rubbed it right in with a very public announcement of a debut for their latest academy player, Leo Lombard. I really like this version of the Suns.

IF ...

he Giants have been inconsistent throughout the 2025 season ...

THEN ...

they’ve still got a lot of time to fix that. Good win against the Blues last week. Richmond on Saturday, Port Adelaide in round 13. And Josh Kelly back for his first game since round seven. Here we go.

IF ...

you’re 7-4 after round 11 ...

THEN ...

you’ve done the hard yards on setting the season up. But … there are a few players badly down on form. There are a lack of quality opponents among the seven wins. And no matter what the coach says in his defence of his captain, Sicily is out of sorts and looks injured.

IF ...

I was dubious about the Demons-forced narratives of “love” and “connection” during the off-season ...

THEN ...

I still am. But I am no longer doubting the club’s preparedness to have a genuine crack. What a turnaround. 0-5 to 5-6. Massive plaudits.

IF ...

playing as a forward at North Melbourne is very different to playing as a forward at, say, Geelong ...

THEN ...

Cam Zurhaar is still putting together a very nice season. With 22 goals from 11 matches, he’s well on track for a career-best return (he kicked 34 goals in 2022). Has been really good the past five matches.

IF ...

Port has been embarrassed on four occasions before its bye in round 12 ...

THEN ...

it is incumbent on chairman David Koch to make a public statement this week on coach Kenny. Koch is the one who drove the Hinkley-Carr succession plan. He needs to reveal if it is going to last the entirety of 2025, regardless of results.

IF ...

Dion Prestia and Tom Lynch first played against the Giants way back in round seven, 2012, as Suns ...

THEN ...

here they go again in round 12, 2025, as Tigers. Both back, respectively after achilles and concussion setbacks. Prestia’s first game since last year.

IF ...

Ross The Boss needs to do many things to fix this mess ...

THEN ...

the starting point needs to be: ditch the Cuddly Ross persona. It’s not him, and it’s not working. This year, we’ve had running commentary on White Lotus and Married At First Sight episodes, as well as a poor attempt at a joke about a "nepo baby", which deservedly blew up in his and his embattled club’s face. Overdue time to get back to Nasty Ross.

IF ...

the Swans are serious about regaining some clout ...

THEN ...

hey will be targeting a key forward for 2026. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is obviously an option. But one of Curnow or McKay may be options, too, if they want to get creative.

IF ...

there simply aren’t enough good players on this club’s list ...

THEN ...

it’s shattering that another one of them has gone down. Jake Waterman unfortunately out for the year. It’s already been a long season for the Eagles, and it’s about to get longer.

IF ...

here has been a lot of love heaped the Bulldogs’ way to this point of the 2025 season, and rightly so ...

THEN ...

their 6-5 scoreline doesn’t leave much wriggle room for a top-four finish. Resting up at the moment, with a round 12 bye. And a big match coming out of it – Hawthorn next Thursday.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

I’ve smashed AFL headquarters on a weekly basis here for wandering from one self-inflicted mess to another in 2025 ...

THEN ...

at least it has belatedly realised it needed to blow up parts of its operations. Need to get back to being assertive, dynamic, and most importantly, in control of all aspects of the game.