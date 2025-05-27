Leo Lombard will play his first game against the Dockers on Saturday

Leo Lombard poses for a photo after being drafted by Gold Coast during the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast will debut another Academy graduate on Saturday, with speedy small forward Leo Lombard to run out against Fremantle at People First Stadium.

Lombard was taken at pick No.9 by the Suns in last year's AFL Draft.

The 18-year-old was bid on by St Kilda, who has been the loudest club opposing Gold Coast’s Academy access, with coach Ross Lyon dubbing the club the AFL's "nepo baby" at the weekend.

Lombard has had to wait for his debut after undergoing shoulder surgery following a pre-season tackle on Brisbane's Levi Ashcroft that went wrong.

Now, after two matches in the VFL, he will run out for his first senior game.

Lombard grew up supporting the Suns, playing for Burleigh and Broadbeach before making the big time.

"He's worked exceptionally hard for this opportunity and has shown amazing passion for our club and his teammates in such a short period of time," football manager Wayne Campbell said.

Leonardo Lombard during a Gold Coast training session at People First Stadium, May 8, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Lombard joins a growing list of players from the club's Academy that have run out in 2025, including Bodhi Uwland, Jed Walter, Ethan Read and Joel Jeffrey.