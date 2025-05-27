Finn Maginness tracks Nick Daicos during Hawthorn's clash with Collingwood in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE top eight could be shaken up for the first time in six weeks as we reach the beginning of the mid-season byes, with four teams having a week off in round 12.

Brisbane and Essendon launch the round at the Gabba on Thursday night with the reigning premier showing signs of a return to form and the visitors dealing with an injury crisis.

Collingwood and Hawthorn meet at the MCG in a Friday night blockbuster, while a white-hot Melbourne head to the Red Centre to host St Kilda on Sunday.

Here is what to look out for across round 12 as Carlton, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide and Western Bulldogs each have a bye.

Learn More 18:30

Brisbane v Essendon, the Gabba

Thursday, May 29, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 11.21 (87) d Essendon 10.7 (67), R24 2024

What it means

Brisbane (8-1-2) bounced back after a shock defeat to Melbourne to dismantle fellow top-four contender and recent nemesis Hawthorn. In ominous signs for the rest of the competition, the Lions still have plenty of room for improvement but can ill-afford any more slip ups to sides they would expect to beat with tougher tests to come against the Crows, Giants and Cats before a bye.

Essendon (6-4) responded to a humiliating defeat to the Western Bulldogs as it outclassed Richmond on the big stage of Dreamtime at the 'G. The Bombers have not lost to a team outside the current top eight this season and equally are yet to beat a side in the finals spots, yet somehow could still leapfrog the Bulldogs with an upset win over the Lions.

Game shapers

Charlie Cameron had blown hot and cold this year while booting 8.15 until delivering a reminder of the devastating impact he can have against Hawthorn. The Lions goalsneak booted three goals in as many minutes to turn the game against the Hawks and while Cameron is yet to hit his usual heights this season there are signs that he is nearing a return to form.

Nic Martin has long been touted as the main support to captain Zach Merrett and is showing he can have just as much impact on Essendon's hopes for success. The Bombers' running machine is a creative force whether in defence or attack and again showed he can do it at both ends with 35 disposals and two goals against the Tigers in another dazzling display.

Early tip: Brisbane by 11 points

Nic Martin is presented with the Yiooken Trophy by Aunty Pam Pedersen (left) and Michael Long (right) during round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood v Hawthorn, MCG

Friday, May 30, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: Hawthorn 20.13 (133) d Collingwood 9.13 (67), R19 2024

What it means

Collingwood (9-2) was forced to put its trust in youth against North Melbourne more than it has at any other point this season and despite an early scare, was able to power away to reaffirm its credentials as the competition pacesetters. The Pies blew the Roos away with rapid ball movement and are in the form to rise to any challenge as they look to beat the Hawks at their own game.

Hawthorn (7-4) is well placed with seven wins in the bank before the halfway mark but questions remain while it has only beaten one of the current top eight sides. The Hawks missed an opportunity to rubber stamp their credentials when failing to keep pace with the Lions but could send a warning to the rest of the competition with a win over the ladder leaders before facing the Dogs and Crows next.

Game shapers

Ned Long has cemented his place in the Collingwood engine room less than two years after failing to make the grade and being delisted by the then-struggling Hawthorn at the end of 2023. The midfield bull is complementing the class of teammates like Nick Daicos and was as critical as he has been to the Pies claiming a win with 29 disposals, 15 score involvements and 14 tackles in the victory over the Roos.

Dylan Moore remains a key cog in the Hawthorn line-up even as the forward-turned-midfielder is a long way off his All-Australian form of last year. The Hawks vice-captain has dropped to an average 16.3 disposals and one goal a game this season but still has the class to lead the way and turn a game as his side searches for form after back-to-back defeats.

Early tip: Collingwood by 22 points

Dylan Moore celebrates a goal during the match between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at TIO Stadium in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast v Fremantle, People First Stadium

Saturday, May 31, 1.20pm AEST

Last time: Fremantle 12.13 (85) d Gold Coast 10.5 (65), R15 2024

What it means

Gold Coast (7-2) keeps ticking the boxes as it accounts for top-four hopefuls like Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn, then treats talk of a danger game against St Kilda as it keeps the struggling side at arm's length. The Suns can do little more to prove they are the real deal but might have fresh challenges to face as the hunted rather than the hunter as they stay in touch with the ladder leaders.

Fremantle (6-5) put talk of a crisis to bed and turned its season around with a pair of resounding victories over finals hopeful Greater Western Sydney and a dangerous Port Adelaide outfit that has its backs to the wall. The Dockers now face one of the tougher road trips for any club let alone one coming from the west but have the extra lure of a top eight spot if they can claim a win over the Suns.

Game shapers

Noah Anderson has taken his game to a new level since assuming the Suns' captaincy with career-highs of 30.1 disposals and 6.9 clearances a game, while rising into the top three in the coaches' award. A run at the Brownlow Medal is not out of the question for the classy midfielder after 35 or more disposals in four matches, although he might need to add more goals to his game.

Murphy Reid has put himself right in the frame for the Rising Star award with a pair of stunning performances for Fremantle that have bookended an impressive 11 games so far. The 18-year-old booted four goals against Port Adelaide after stunning Geelong when kicking just as many on debut and now looms as critical to the Dockers' forward firepower with his ability to win the ball on the ground or in the air.

Early tip: Gold Coast by 19 points

Noah Anderson is tackled by Jordan Dawson during Gold Coast's clash with Adelaide in round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney v Richmond, Engie Stadium

Saturday, May 31, 4.15pm AEST

Last time: Greater Western Sydney 17.6 (108) d Richmond 12.12 (84), R18 2024

What it means

The Giants (6-5) found a much-needed victory against an equally disappointing Carlton but it has been in a similar position in recent weeks without backing it up in the following game. The Giants have still only won two of their past six matches but have an opportunity to consolidate their spot in the top eight against the young Tigers before facing the struggling Power the following week.

Richmond (3-8) continues to play with the inconsistency that comes with being a young side both from week to week and within each game. The Tigers did well to stay with the Bombers until the last change but just as they had done the week before against the Kangaroos, ultimately paid the price for failing to play the full four quarters in an obvious area for improvement.

Game shapers

Aaron Cadman has been a slow burn, as young key forwards tend to be, since being taken as the No.1 pick in the 2022 draft but is showing signs that a breakout performance could be coming as he adds consistency to his game. The 21-year-old has hit the scoreboard in all but two of his 11 matches this year and will hope to fill his boots against a young Tigers defence after booting two important goals late against the Blues.

Tim Taranto has never been a noted goal kicker across 163 matches with two clubs but even he seemed stunned when he nailed a stunning boundary line snap for Richmond in the Dreamtime at the 'G game. The 27-year-old is better known for his work inside the contest as a ball-winner who is now guiding an emerging onball brigade as he reaches 50 games for the Tigers while coming up against his old side.

Early tip: Greater Western Sydney by 28 points

Tim Taranto in action during the match between Essendon and Richmond at the MCG in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney v Adelaide, SCG

Saturday, May 31, 7.35pm AEST

Last time: Sydney 18.13 (121) d Adelaide 13.12 (90), R24 2024

What it means

Sydney (4-7) is increasingly losing touch with the top eight as inconsistency becomes another of its glut of issues, even as it attempts to get its season back on track. The Swans have flipped between team-lifting wins and worrying losses over the past month, but will have their work cut out responding to the demoralising defeat to the Demons when a nine-goal margin could have been much more.

Adelaide (7-4) did what it needed to do to beat the lowly West Coast and seal a win that pushed it into the top four as other results fell its way. The Crows can seek to take advantage of the Swans' mounting problems that now include giving up big scores to keep pace with the ladder leaders, especially with the reigning premier and Hawks to follow before a bye.

Game shapers

Justin McInerney has taken longer to reach his 100-match milestone after two suspensions this season but can expect to return immediately from his latest misdemeanour with Sydney's finals hopes hanging by a thread. When he does get on the field, the hard-running midfielder is enjoying his most impactful season with a career-high average 22.1 disposals as a crucial link in the Swans' ball movement and transitions.

Jordan Dawson has more than lived up to his promise since moving from Sydney to Adelaide with an All-Australian blazer, two club champion awards and the captaincy since 2023. But the smooth-moving midfielder could be in line for even higher personal honours after a scintillating start to the season that has been recognised with four perfect 10s in the coaches' award as he has helped guide the Crows into the top four.

Early tip: Adelaide by 14 points

Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during the match between Kuwarna and Waalitj Marawar at Adelaide Oval in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne v St Kilda, Traeger Park

Sunday, June 1, 2.50pm ACST

Last time: Melbourne 14.16 (100) d St Kilda 9.8 (62), R11 2024

What it means

Melbourne (5-6) has turned its season around and become one of the form sides of the competition with five wins from its past six matches to move within touching distance of the top eight. The Demons have even found a nice balance between playing safe with ball in hand and aggressive attack as they piled on their highest score for more than two years to make a huge statement in the win over the Swans.

St Kilda (4-7) has slumped to the brink of the bottom four with five defeats in its past six matches including the last three in a row while it largely limps towards a bye next week. The Saints are in the all too familiar position of trying to strike the right balance between defence and attack as they have failed to reach 100 points in a game since the round three win over the Tigers.

Game shapers

Kysaiah Pickett is arguably the most in-form player in the competition after gathering more than 20 disposals and booting five goals for the second time this year in the Demons' impressive win over the Swans. The one-time forward pocket rocket is now just as much a midfield dynamo as his speed, agility and aggression at the contest are a valuable weapon whether at stoppages or closer to goal.

Jack Steele led the rearguard for St Kilda, even as his side was outclassed by Gold Coast, with 33 disposals and five clearances in arguably his most important performance of an interrupted campaign. The skipper remains at his best at the coalface even while more fresh blood is being introduced to the engine room and will again be pivotal to the Saints finding their way back into form.

Early tip: Melbourne by 27 points

Kysaiah Pickett celebrates a goal during the match between Narrm and Sydney at the MCG in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast v Geelong, Optus Stadium

Sunday, June 1, 5.20pm AWST

Last time: Geelong 26.12 (168) d West Coast 11.9 (75), R24 2024

What it means

West Coast (1-10) was unable to back up its breakthrough victory as it came up against a polished Adelaide outfit that gradually wore it down then powered away late in the game. The margin might have been much tighter if not for the Eagles' wayward kicking for goal as the evolving side gives their forwards more opportunities with an average 55 inside 50s over the past three weeks.

Geelong (7-4) had to stare down a stiff challenge from the Western Bulldogs to come out on top in arguably the game of the season and stay in touch with the top four. The Cats can now tighten their stranglehold on a finals spot against the cellar dwellers, while a big score is not out of the question as they play with more dare that has propelled them past 100 points the past three weeks.

Game shapers

Tim Kelly has been rewarded with a contract extension as the gun midfielder falls in love with football again and takes on a selfless role in spending more time forward to let younger teammates evolve. The 30-year-old might be well short of the heights he hit in two seasons with the Cats but is increasingly critical to the Eagles' improved ball movement that is helping boost scoring chances.

Shannon Neale has had to bide his time in two enormous shadows in the Geelong forward line but is now grasping opportunities that have opened up even while facing more top defenders. The 22-year-old has hit the scoreboard in 13 of his 14 matches but finally enjoyed a proper breakout game with five majors against the Dogs and will be licking his lips for a similar haul against the Eagles this week.

Early tip: Geelong by 33 points