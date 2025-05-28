Xavier Taylor and Lachie Dovaston join Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey on Gettable

A PAIR of Eastern Ranges young guns are at the Gettable desk this week.

After their stellar starts to the 2025 season, intercept defender Xavier Taylor and small forward Lachie Dovaston join Gettable to discuss their draft campaigns and the upcoming Marsh Under-18 National Championships.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also go through the latest trade news, including the clubs who are preparing big offers for Carlton's star 2026 free agent Sam Walsh.

They also go through the latest ahead of Wednesday night's Mid-Season Rookie Draft, Brisbane's hunt for a Collingwood premiership star and Essendon's efforts to lock down its star free agent.

