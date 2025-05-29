Is this the year Hugh McCluggage breaks his All-Australian drought? Coach Chris Fagan certainly hopes so

High McCluggage in action during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan hopes this is the year “silent assassin” Hugh McCluggage finally breaks his All-Australian drought.

McCluggage was the architect of the Lions’ 18-point victory over Essendon on Thursday night, racking up a whopping 41 disposals – the most of his 194-game career.

LIONS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

It wasn’t just the volume of touches that told his story, but the quality.

McCluggage was everywhere for the home team, finishing with match highs in contested possessions (17), inside 50s (13), score involvements (12) and score assists (five).

Learn More 08:08

It continued a brilliant 2025 in which he would likely be leading the club’s best and fairest.

Fagan described it as a “huge performance”, saying the 27-year-old’s game had evolved dramatically from the classy wingman they drafted in late 2016 to a well-rounded midfielder that is now in the Lions’ leadership group.

“That’s a BIG game,” Fagan said.

“He’s probably worked harder on the pressure and defensive side of his game.

“That’s a part of his game that’s grown and he’s always been really good with the ball. He’s forever trying to improve.”

Learn More 06:36

McCluggage has been named in the All-Australian squad four times without ever making the final team.

His teammates Lachie Neale (two Brownlow Medals) and Will Ashcroft (Norm Smith Medal) often take the limelight, but Fagan hopes McCluggage gets his own individual reward this year.

"I hope at some point in time he wins one, an All-Australian guernsey. He’s been such a consistent player for us for the last six years," Fagan said.

“What he does now, and the leadership he displays around the footy club, he goes about it in a quiet manner, but gee he’s effective.

“He’s a silent assassin out there.”

Noah Answerth (left) and Hugh McCluggage celebrate a goal during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Fagan said he was both relieved and proud of his team’s victory after it watched a 32-point quarter-time lead evaporate by early in the final term.

Unlike two matches ago against Melbourne though, the home team steadied to kick the final three goals and temporarily move to the top of the ladder.

“At this time of the year you’re just happy to get the wins,” he said.

Learn More 01:00

Essendon counterpart Brad Scott had plenty to like about his team’s performance after his undermanned outfit took a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

“It was a huge step forward for us, huge step forward in terms of everything; character, fight, effort, contest, exuberance of youth,” Scott said.

“To Brisbane’s credit, they’re a good side and when challenge, they respond.

“I don’t think necessarily we let it slip, they’re just a good side that can pounce on your errors as well as anyone in the competition, particularly on this ground for whatever reason.”

Learn More 07:44

On a night when Jye Caldwell and Nic Martin had big influences, emerging star Nate Caddy caught the eye with some spectacular work in the air and on the ground.

Matched against Jack Payne and Harris Andrews, Caddy kicked two third quarter goals to help swing the momentum of the match, including one memorable kick over his own head to level the scores.

Scott said it was the best game he’s seen from the 19-year-old.

““He's going to learn that he's capable of challenging the best key defenders in the competition.

“He's just a really impressive athlete, and he can do things that others can't.

“There’s not many 19-year-olds who can, when Peter Wright’s in the ruck and Todd Goldstein’s having a well-earned rest, he's holding up a forward line.

“He's been terrific for us, and we still think there's so much upside, so clearly we're excited.”