Andrew Dillon at the the Big Freeze 11 Launch at Flinders Street Station on May 06, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon has announced a restructure of his leadership team, which will see a new chief operating officer and a new football performance executive join the League.

Long-serving inclusion and social policy executive Tanya Hosch will depart the AFL after nine years, and general counsel Stephen Meade will no longer be part of the League's executive team, but will continue to report into Dillon.

Laura Kane's previous role as executive general manager (EGM) of football has been split in two, with Kane to remain on the AFL's leadership team as EGM of football operations.

STATEMENT AFL announces executive team restructure

Kane will oversee the delivery of the AFL, AFLW, VFL and VFLW seasons and will also supervise a newly formed health and medical team that will handle the AFL's response to mental health and concussion issues. She will also be the executive leading the AFLW as it celebrates its 10th season in 2025.

The AFL will recruit for a new EGM of football performance, who will be responsible for the Match Review Office, umpiring, game analysis and player movement, laws of the game, innovation, and the AFL's football engagement with its 18 clubs.

AFL Executive General Manager of Football Laura Kane speaks to media ahead of the first ever AFL game at Barossa Park on April 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The League's integrity and security operations will be moved from the general counsel's portfolio to the new chief operating officer, while the First Nations engagement and inclusion areas will be assigned to the reshaped corporate affairs portfolio in the wake of Brian Walsh's departure.

Dillon said the growth of the game into a 12-month proposition meant the long-standing football portfolio was best handled by two executives, rather than one.

"The game is the reason we exist; it is as big and as good as it has ever been, and the AFL football department must continue to evolve. It must be structured, resourced and led in a way that can ensure everyone - the clubs, players, coaches, umpires and officials can continue to perform at the highest possible level," Dillon said in a statement.

"Laura will continue to play a major leadership role within the AFL, but the overall responsibility has grown so much that the traditional leadership role for an individual executive in footy is no longer the best model.

"Her leadership, expertise and ongoing relationships within our industry is an important part of our next phase, including driving the growth of the AFLW competition, and leading the newly formed healthcare and medical team, in which so much work is undertaken behind the scenes with clubs and players."

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon and new EGM football operations Laura Kane at Marvel Stadium on August 28. 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Dillon also thanked Hosch for her work over nine years at the AFL, after she was appointed in 2016 as the first Indigenous person and second woman on the League's executive.

HOSCH DEPARTS League's first Indigenous executive to leave after nine years

"Tanya has been tireless in her work to ensure that inclusion has been a part of everything we have done, from encouraging more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples into the AFL industry, to supporting clubs at all levels of our game to navigate complex social issues and create policies to reduce vilification," Dillon said.

"We have seen the benefit of Tanya's work this year as she was a consistent advocate for and a driving force behind the Indigenous All Stars game in Perth and her leadership resulted in the AFL attaining Gold Status in the Pride in Sport awards for the first time – both achieved after years of hard work and advocacy.

"As an industry we are indebted to Tanya for making us better."

AFL Executive General Manager for Inclusion and Social Policy Tanya Hosch speaks to the media on October 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hosch, who will depart the League on June 6, said she was proud of what she'd been able to achieve.

"At the AFL, we say we are 'a game for everyone' and I always saw my role as part of that story. I have learnt an enormous amount from so many skilled, passionate and talented people across the game. I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to work closely with incredible people. I thank them all," she said.

"I am grateful to the players, coaches, umpires and staff across the AFL and clubs for everything you have taught me. Invaluable lessons of what hard work and commitment can achieve and build."

The AFL's search for its chief operating officer and EGM corporate affairs is already underway.