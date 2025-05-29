Here's everything you need to know ahead of this year's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships

Zeke Uwland celebrates a goal for the Allies during the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys. Picture: Jenny Evans/AFL Photos

OUR ULTIMATE guide brings you everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships.

What is it?

The Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships is as annual series of games that showcases the best school-age players in the country.

It involves five teams based on state lines: Western Australia, South Australia, Vic Metro (players from metropolitan Melbourne), Vic Country (players from regional Victoria) and the Allies (a combined team of players from Queensland, NSW, ACT, Tasmania and Northern Territory).

Why is it important?

The national championships is a chance for young players to test themselves against their peers and impress club recruiters ahead of the Telstra AFL Draft later in the year.

Players who impress at the national champs are normally picked up early in the draft and are increasingly making an impact early in their debut AFL season the following year.

Last year, the U18 All-Australian side featured the likes of Harvey Langford, Xavier Lindsay, Levi Ashcroft, Isaac Kako and Murphy Reid, who have all made an impact at AFL level this season.

The championships are not restricted just to those eligible for the draft this year, who were born in 2007. Players born after that year can also take part in the championships if selected.

How does it work?

The five teams will play each other once in a round-robin series, with the team at the top of the standings at the end of the championships declared the winner.

How to watch

The only place to watch the 2025 Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships will on the AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App. All 10 games will be live streamed in our match centre, and there will also be live scores and stats, player highlights and a full match report from each game.

The fixture

The full fixture can be found in the AFL.com.au match centre

Sun, June 1: Allies v South Australia, 12pm AEST, Blacktown ISP

Sat, June 7: Western Australia v Vic Country, 10am AWST, Mineral Resources Park

Sun, June 8: South Australia v Vic Metro, 11.15am ACST, Alberton Oval

Sun, June 15: South Australia v Western Australia, 12pm ACST, Alberton Oval

Sun, June 29: Vic Country v South Australia, 10.30am AEST, Venue TBC (Victoria)

Sun, June 29: Allies v Western Australia, 1pm AEST, Venue TBC (Victoria)

Sat, July 5: Allies v Vic Country, 12.15pm AEST, Ikon Park

Sun, July 6: Western Australia v Vic Metro, 12pm AWST, Venue TBC (Western Australia)

Sun, July 13: Allies v Vic Metro, 10.30am AEST, Brighton Hones Arena

Sun, July 20: Vic Country v Vic Metro, 11am AEST, RSEA Park

Players to watch out for

A familiar name to look out for is Vic Country's Willem Duursma, with the youngest sibling set to follow his two brothers (Xavier and Zane) and sister (Yasmin) in getting drafted.

Willem Duursma in action during the Coates Talent League match between Geelong Falcons and Gippsland Power at Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Another to keep an eye on is Vic Metro's Cooper Duff-Tytler, a mobile 200cm ruck who one of the frontrunners to be the No.1 pick this year.

The Allies side is chocked full of likely high draft picks who are tied to northern academies; Zeke Uwland, the brother of Gold Coast's Bodhi, is tied to the Suns, Daniel Annable is part of Brisbane's academy while Max King is tied to Sydney.

Vic Metro's Tom McGuane, the son of former Magpie Mick, could join Collingwood as a father-son, while Allies key position player Kalani White has the choice of joining Gold Coast through its Academy or Melbourne as a father-son, where his dad Jeff was a former star.

Individual honours

In addition to team success, individual accolades are also on offer.

The best player of the championships will be awarded The Larke Medal, with previous winners including the likes of Christian Petracca, Sam Walsh, Will Ashcroft, Ryley Sanders and Lachie Whitfield.

An All-Australian side of the best players of the championships is also selected

Ryley Sanders with his Larke Medal as MVP in the U18 Championships in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The squads

Allies

4 Jack Miller, 5 Beau Addinsall, 8 Koby Coulson, 9 Lucas Wootton, 10 Lachlan Carmichael, 15 Harrison Bridge, 19 Harrison Wilson, 20 Daniel Annable, 21 Caleb Nancarrow, 22 Tallis McMillan, 23 Dylan Patterson, 24 Max King, 25 Grady Turner, 26 Cooper Collins, 27 Toby Callow, 28 Riley Hamilton, 29 Ryder Corrigan, 30 Noah Chamberlain, 31 Kaiden McNamara, 32 Harry Kyle, 37 Jasper Hay, 38 Kalani White, 39 Jim Houston, 41 Taj Murray, 43 Jonah Harris, 44 Isaac Waller. Coach: Mitch Hahn

Kalani White attempts to mark over Mitch Podhajski during the Marsh AFL National Academy match between Australia U18 and Coburg VFL at Whitten Oval on April 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

South Australia

1 Cain Florance, 2 Jack Cook, 3 Jesse Nye, 4 Jim Kelly, 6 Joshua Reichelt, 7 Louis Kellaway, 8 Angus White, 9 Kodah Edwards, 10 Noah Roberts-Thomson, 11 Zane Peucker, 12 Jevan Phillipou, 13 Gabriel Patterson, 14 Luke Candy, 15 Timothy Alver, 16 Sam Cumming, 17 Jett Dahlitz, 19 Archie Van dyk, 21 Fergus Myall, 22 Balyn O'Brien, 23 Blake Oudshoorn-Bennier, 24 Harley Barker, 25 Matthew LeRay, 26 Mitchell Marsh, 27 Elliott Duffield, 28 Cameron Nairn, 29 Dyson Sharp, 30 Thomas McKay, 31 Noah Daw, 32 Blake Thredgold, 33 Douglas Cochrane, 37 Aidan Schubert, 38 Bryce Sanders, 39 Ethan Herbert, 40 Sam Ainsworth. Coach: Tony Bamford

Cain Florance in action during the Marsh AFL National U16 Championships match between Victoria Metro and South Australia at People First Stadium on July 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Vic Country

1 Talor Byrne, 3 Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves, 4 Zachary O'Keefe, 5 Hugo Mikunda, 6 Josh Lindsay, 7 Willem Duursma, 8 Thomas Matthews, 11 Toby Sinnema, 13 Rilley Aquilina, 14 Jesse Mellor, 15 Harry Dean, 16 Jobe Scapin, 17 Harley Hicks, 19 Hunter Wright, 20 Ben Rongdit, 21 Cody Walker, 22 Riley Onley, 25 Archie Taylor, 26 Mitchell Stevens, 28 Darcy Szerszyn, 29 Callum Smith 30 Max Lee, 33 Wil Malady, 34 Harry Moon, 35 Jett Elek, 37 Tairon Ah-Mu, 38 Zac Harding. TRAIN-ON SQUAD: Tanner Armstrong, Ethan Drever, Gus Kennedy, Marlon Neocleous, Jack Pickett, Marcus Prasad, Fletcher Pulleine, Cody Templeton. Coach: Rhett McLennan

Cody Walker celebrates a goal during the 2024 Under 16 Boys Championships match between Vic Metro and Vic Country at Trevor Barker Beach Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Vic Metro

1 Tyson Gresham, 2 Hussien El Achkar, 3 Bailey Lloyd, 4 Adam Sweid, 5 Lachy Dovaston, 6 Mitchell Moate, 7 Jack Dalton, 8 Thomas McGuane, 9 Felix Kneipp, 10 Thomas Burton, 11 Jai Saxena, 12 Arki Butler, 13 Sam Allen, 14 Sam Grlj, 15 Blake Chambers, 16 Aaron Sharkie, 17 Rory Wright, 18 Kye Fincher, 19 Xavier Bamert, 20 Hunter Holmes, 21 Jack Ison, 22 Max Kondogiannis, 23 Xavier Taylor, 24 Finn Davis, 25 Tate Hodgson, 26 Andrew Barker, 27 Oliver Greeves, 28 Jackson Barber, 29 Jacob Marron, 32 Archie Ludowyke, 33 Zac McCarthy, 34 Cooper Duff-Tytler, 35 Louis Emmett, 36 Harry Van Hattum, 37 Lewis Houndsome, 38 Miles Tyrer. Coach: Lauren Morecroft

Cooper Duff-Tytler (left) and Joe Furphy compete in the ruck during the Marsh AFL National Academy match between Australia U18 and Coburg VFL at Whitten Oval on April 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Australia

1 William York, 3 Tylah Williams, 4 Luke Carrello, 6 Hudson Walker, 7 Toby Whan, 9 Fred Rodriguez, 10 Blake Kelly, 11 Dale Sutherland, 12 Wesley Walley, 13 Heath Mellody, 14 Garrison Kenh, 15 Luke Hallett, 16 Basil Hart, 17 Sam Swadling, 18 Koby Evans, 19 George Gale, 20 Oscar Willis, 22 Jay Hill, 23 Max Thomas, 24 Jacob Farrow, 25 Ryda Luke, 26 Charlie Banfield, 27 Matthew Becker, 28 Thomas Phillips, 30 Joseph Hopkyns, 31 Harvey Spawton-Guy, 34 Lochlain Carpenter, 36 Jax Williams, 37 Bol Makuach, 38 Benji van Rooyen, 39 Charlie Watson, 40 Cody Curtin, 41 Mitchell Stirling, 42 Cooper Ramsay, 43 Lucas Cattalini, 44 Sebastian Royle. TRAIN-ON SQUAD: 2 Lachlan McGlade, 5 Robby Farmer, 21 Heath Wilson, 29 David Shanahan, 32 Koby LeCras, 33 Byron Foster, 35 Lucas Robinson, 45 McCartney Murdoch. Coach: Marc Webb

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 29: Wesley Walley of Western Australia celebrates after kicking a goal during the Marsh AFL National Championships match between U18 Boys Western Australia and Victoria Country at Revo Fitness Stadium on June 29, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/AFL Photos)

When are the other national championships?

The Marsh AFL National Under-18 Girls Championships, which will feature six teams who will play four matches each, will be played between June 22 and August 10.

Click here for more details.

The Marsh AFL National Development Under-16 Boys Championships will feature 10 teams and start on June 9. The championship will conclude with the final two rounds on the Gold Coast from July 14 to 18.

Click here for more details.