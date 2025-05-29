GWS coach Adam Kingsley has warned his team against complacency as it takes on lowly Richmond on Saturday

Josh Kelly is tackled by Daniel Curtin during the match between Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE MIDFIELD cavalry is starting to return for Greater Western Sydney as Adam Kingsley's men eye off back-to-back wins for the first time since round five against Richmond at home on Saturday.

The Giants coach also addressed the future of Leek Aleer as the 23-year-old continues to be linked with a move away from the club at season's end.

Of immediate concern for Kingsley, however, is building on last week's impressive away win over Carlton and recording successive victories for the first time in seven weeks.

Those chances have been enhanced by confirmation that two-time club champion Josh Kelly will return after a month out with a hip injury to take on the Tigers.

And in a further boost, dynamic forward Brent Daniels trained strongly on Thursday and is in line to face Port Adelaide in Canberra next week for his first game since being subbed off in round four.

Athletic defender Aleer will play just his second game of the season after impressing against the Blues last week.

The Giants have struggled to fit the former first-round draft pick into their side with Sam Taylor and Jack Buckley locked into the key defensive posts.

Out of contract at season's end, the Giants have presented the 23-year-old with a two-year deal to stay but other clubs have declared their interest with St Kilda reportedly in a strong position to lure him to Moorabbin.

"I don't spend a lot of time on it. I focus on making our team as good as it can be and … Leek's a part of that team right at this moment and hopefully into the future, beyond next year. But we'll keep assessing that and what we think is right for this time," Kingsley said.

"It was a tick (Aleer's game last week). We'll continue to find out whether that's the case or not. He played on small players last week and looked good, not only at defending his direct opponent but also supporting contests around him, he had a lot of spoils and some big ones."

Leek Aleer punches the ball during GWS' win over Carlton in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

There was a boost on the contract front for the Giants with livewire small forward Darcy Jones signing a two-year extension to stay in Sydney and there are plans to expand his on-field responsibilities into the midfield.

"We put him in the centre bounce last week I thought he was impactful in there. I can see him developing into a midfield more regularly, maybe not full-time because I think what he does in the front half is really important with his speed, pressure and finishing," Kingsley said.

Up against Richmond this weekend, the Giants coach said he would warn his team against complacency despite the apparent gulf in class between the sides.

Richmond will be boosted by the return of captain Toby Nankervis while fellow premiership players Dion Prestia and Tom Lynch may also be included for the trip to Engie Stadium.

"We address it (the threat of complacency). The reality is they've beaten Gold Coast who are one of the best teams across the season. They're capable given the opportunities," he said.

"It's a big danger game for us, there's no question about that, we think they've been progressing well."