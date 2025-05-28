Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

L-R: Mason Cox, Will Phillips, Darcy Jones. Pictures: AFL Photos

MID-SEASON DEALS REVEALED

ONLY five players selected in Wednesday's mid-season rookie draft have secured deals through to the end of 2026, with the majority nominating on short-term contracts.

Ahead of the mid-season draft players can choose to nominate on six-month or 18-month terms. Players who have previously been on an AFL list can also add financial terms to their nominations.

Of the 18 players picked in the draft this week, only five – West Coast's No.1 pick Tom McCarthy, Port Adelaide pair Harrison Ramm and Ewan Mackinlay, Essendon's Archer May and Western Bulldogs choice Zac Walker – nominated on 18-month terms.

That sees that group signed until the end of 2026.

The remaining 13 players all lodged short-term nominations as per the final nominations list earlier this week.

It means Essendon's other three picks – Liam McMahon, Lachie Blakiston and Oskar Smartt – will be signed until the end of this season, while Werribee pair Zac Banch (Nort Melbourne) and Flynn Young (Carlton) will also have six-month deals at their new clubs.

Gold Coast's picks Caleb Lewis and former Saint Oscar Adams will be on short-term deals, as will Collingwood's two recruits Roan Steele and Noah Howes. Jacob Newton (West Coast), Michael Sellwood (Western Bulldogs), Cooper Trembath (North Melbourne) and Mani Liddy (Port Adelaide) will also be signed until the end of 2025.

Former Sun Jacob Heron was being eyed by the Western Bulldogs as one of their selections and had nominated on a six-month term, but only hours before the draft he withdrew his nomination and chose against pursuing a return to the AFL. – Callum Twomey

ROOS' EXTRA SPOTS IN JEOPARDY

NORTH Melbourne opening two selections for Wednesday's mid-season rookie draft adds more pressure for spots on the Roos' list, with the club expected to have to lose its additional rookie spots this year.

Among the AFL's assistance package in 2023, the Kangaroos were handed two extra rookie list positions to fill for the 2024 season. Because of the Roos' lack of progress last year, those positions were retained for 2025.

The indication has been the Kangaroos will lose those two spots this year, meaning with a dozen players out of contract heading into the second half of this year, North Melbourne faces some tight list calls.

No.3 pick Will Phillips is among the out-of-contract Roos, as are Cooper Harvey, Callum Coleman-Jones, Miller Bergman, Josh Goater, Kallan Dawson, Eddie Ford, Toby Pink, Darcy Tucker, Finnbar Maley, Geordie Payne and Brynn Teakle.

It leaves uncertainty over the group if the Roos are forced to cut their extra two rookie-listed spots while also opening up the mandatory selections for the national draft in November.

As Inside Trading reported earlier this month, former Swans small forward Jacob Konstanty has hit a trigger to extend his stay at the Roos until the end of 2026. – Callum Twomey

GIANTS STILL WAITING ON RECALLED DEFENDER

GREATER Western Sydney is still waiting on a contract decision from the recently recalled Leek Aleer, as rival clubs continue to monitor the athletic 194cm key defender ahead of this year's Trade Period.

As revealed by AFL.com.au, the Giants have offered Aleer a two-year contract extension but the talented 23-year-old has interest from a host of rival clubs including both Brisbane and St Kilda.

Aleer played his first senior game of the season last Saturday, finishing with five marks and eight spoils, telling AFL.com.au afterwards that he's trying to steer clear of discussion around his contract.

"To be fair, I stay away from that stuff," Aleer said.

"I let my manager handle all of that. I don't like to read too much into it. I always just push my manager to handle everything and he does a really good job with that. For me, personally, my focus is always just on footy.

"I enjoy playing footy, it's obviously my whole career, and all of that is part of it. It's bound to come. But, for me, I just like to stay directly with what I can control and playing good footy is what I can control."

Aleer is expected to retain his place in the Giants' backline ahead of this Saturday's clash with Richmond, reiterating that he's enjoying his time at the club despite making just 13 AFL appearances in four years since being a top-15 pick.

"It's a terrific football club," Aleer said.

"They're amazing boys. I love them all. It's a terrific place to play at the moment. Obviously, if we continue winning games, that will be really beneficial towards the back end of our season. At the moment, I'm just enjoying it. I love it here." – Riley Beveridge

Leek Aleer and Sam Taylor after GWS' win over Essendon in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

AMERICAN PIES AT IT AGAIN

COLLINGWOOD will be searching for another Mason Cox success story when the Pies head to the US Combine next month.

The Magpies are among five clubs set to head to Dallas for the three-day Combine between June 20-22, which will see athletes from around America participate in athletic testing, AFL club interviews and physical skills testing – but only if they are 206cm or taller.

Geelong, Hawthorn, Gold Coast and St Kilda are all set to send recruiting representatives to the Combine that is being run by the AFL, with the League also arranging personal development opportunities with NFL side Dallas Cowboys, NBA side Dallas Mavericks and MLS team FC Dallas.

As revealed in Inside Trading earlier this month, clubs will have $10,000 of their spending on the trip outside of the soft cap in an AFL measure to get club buy-in as they return to America.

Cox has been an extraordinary success story for the code, having been spotted at the 2014 US Combine in Los Angeles and then being flown to Australia to trial at several clubs before selecting Collingwood.

The 211cm ruckman has played 135 games, kicked 125 goals and played in Collingwood's 2023 premiership. – Callum Twomey

Reilly O'Brien and Mason Cox compete in the ruck during the match between Collingwood and Kuwarna (Adelaide) at the MCG in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GIANTS MAKE EARLY MOVE ON FORWARD

GREATER Western Sydney has moved early to lock away Darcy Jones, re-signing the young gun nearly 18 months before his current deal expires.

Jones has signed a two-year contract extension that ties him to the Giants until the end of 2028, after making up for lost time across the past 12 months.

The 21-year-old didn’t make his debut until round seven last year after missing his entire debut season due to a knee reconstruction.

Jones was selected with pick No. 21 in the 2022 AFL Draft and signed a two-year extension before he played his first game, but has now essentially signed a new three-year contract after reworking 2026.

The 175cm small forward has played 10 of the first 11 games of 2025 and is currently rated by Champion Data as the No. 6 general forward in the AFL, stepping up in the absence of star half-forward Brent Daniels, who has been sidelined with an abdominal injury.

Both West Australian clubs have kept an eye on Jones, but the Swan Districts product is now signed with the Giants until the end of his sixth season.

Unlike recent years, GWS hasn’t had out-of-contract stars or free agents dominating external discussion, like Harry Perryman, Isaac Cumming and James Peatling did in 2024.

The Giants locked away budding superstar Finn Callaghan for four more years on the eve of the season, keeping the Victorian in the harbour city after St Kilda made a big play.

Former No. 1 pick Aaron Cadman is signed for 2026 and will become a priority for GM Jason McCartney to lock away sooner rather than later. - Josh Gabelich

Darcy Jones celebrates a goal during round ten, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

TALKS TO START FOR YOUNG DEE

MELBOURNE will start talks to lock in versatile tall Blake Howes to a new deal.

The 2021 draftee is coming to the end of his deal at the Demons, which runs until the end of this season, but discussions are set to kick off to extend his stay at the club.

Howes has managed 20 appearances across the 2024-25 seasons.

Melbourne selected Howes with its second pick (No.39) in the 2021 draft pool after snapping up Jacob van Rooyen with its first-round selection that year.

Howes has been in strong form in the VFL, averaging 24 disposals this season, as he pushes for a recall to the senior line-up. – Callum Twomey

Blake Howes warms up ahead of the R10 match between Melbourne and West Coast at Optus Stadium on May 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG SAINT LOCKED IN

ST KILDA will head into the second half of the season with more than a handful of defenders out of contract, but the Saints have extended versatile draftee James Barrat.

The 18-year-old was drafted with pick No.32 in last November's Telstra AFL Draft, 24 picks after Bendigo Pioneers and Vic Country teammate Tobie Travaglia.

Barrat has started his time at RSEA Park in defence with Sandringham, but the 194cm swingman also kicked 22 goals last year in the Coates Talent League.

After signing a two-year contract following the draft, Barrat is the latest 2024 draftee beyond pick No.20 to now add a third season for 2027.

James Barrat looks on during Sandringham's VFL clash against Brisbane in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, a range of St Kilda backmen are yet to secure deals for 2026, or in the case of Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, re-sign with the club.

Veteran Jimmy Webster is yet to secure another contract, while injured key defender Zaine Cordy is also out of contract. Dougal Howard signed a one-year deal last year, but has struggled to stay on the park in 2025. Liam Stocker hit a trigger for 2025 last August. Arie Schoenmaker has added two games this year and his first contract is up in October.

Irishman Liam O'Connell has impressed in his second season at Moorabbin, but the category B rookie is yet to earn a new deal.

St Kilda is expected to wait until deeper into the season before making most of these decisions, much like last year. – Josh Gabelich

Liam O'Connell celebrates during St Kilda's match simulation clash with Carlton in February 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

VFL DEBUT FOR ESSENDON TALENT

ESSENDON Next Generation Academy forward Hussien El Achkar will make his debut for the Bombers' VFL side this week.

The exciting Calder Cannons forward has been sidelined recently with an ankle injury but is set to make his return ahead of the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships by donning the sash for the Bombers' VFL side against the Lions' VFL team on Friday in Brisbane.

El Achkar has trained with the Bombers' AFL squad where possible in recent times as a part of their NGA program, alongside fellow promising prospect Adam Sweid, with both shaping as possible top-20 picks for the club this year.

El Achkar is a small forward who had a dominant start to the season with the Cannons, booting 4.2 in round one, 3.1 in round two and 3.5 in round three.

Hussien El Achkar in action during the Calder Cannons Coates Talent League clash against the Eastern Ranges on June 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Last year he kicked 19 goals from 15 games playing alongside Isaac Kako, who has played every game so far in his debut season with the Bombers as an NGA product.

Sweid and El Achkar will play for Vic Metro next week against South Australia as Metro starts its carnival on Sunday, June 8 in Adelaide. – Callum Twomey

ANOTHER SWANS ACADEMY PROSPECT?

ANOTHER Sydney Academy prospect has emerged as a draft talent, with half-back Harry Kyle catching the eye of clubs.

Kyle excited as the Swans' four-game run in the Coates Talent League went on, averaging 20 disposals and four rebound 50s an outing.

Harry Kyle is tackled during Sydney's Coates Talent League clash against Eastern Ranges in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The 188cm prospect has garnered attention with his run and drive out of defence as well as his ability to take metres on the field and is a penetrating left-foot kick.

Kyle will feature for the Allies through the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships, which begin on Sunday as they face South Australia in Sydney.

The Swans have Academy prospect Max King shaping as a possible top-10 pick, while Lachie Carmichael and Noah Chamberlain are also in the mix as top-25 selections this year. – Callum Twomey

Max King in action during Sydney's clash against the Eastern Ranges in the Coates Talent League in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE NEXT 'WIZARD' IN THE AFL?

LACHY Dovaston is the Wizard-like small forward that's catching the eye of AFL recruiters.

Dovaston, a 177cm pocket rocket, shares a lot of similarities with Nick 'The Wizard' Watson. There's the hair, the celebrations, the position, and even the fact both came out of Rowville to play for the Eastern Ranges.

Indeed, Dovaston has modelled his game on Watson this season. It's part of the reason why he's shot into top 20 calculations ahead of the national draft, having enjoyed a Coates Talent League season where he's kicked 11 goals from six games and averaged 15.3 disposals and 4.5 tackles per match.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable earlier this week, Dovaston recalled a training session he got to spend with Watson – two years his senior – and how he's taken inspiration from Hawthorn's star small forward.

"After the under-16 nationals, we came back and got to train with him," Dovaston said.

"I didn't have a lot to do with him, but to be able to see him at a younger age and see him in his draft year and all the special things he could do … definitely, ever since he got drafted, I've watched him a lot and tried to take things off his game. I've tried to implement those into mine."

Lachy Dovaston marks the ball during the Vic Metro's clash against the Young Guns on April 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Dovaston's Eastern Ranges teammate Xavier Taylor has also caught the attention of talent scouts, following a season where he's averaged 18.2 disposals and 5.7 marks as a 191cm intercepting half-back.

Taylor was a bottom-age teammate of Richmond's No.7 selection Josh Smillie at the Eastern Ranges last season, drawing inspiration from how hard the midfielder worked for his opportunity.

"It's still a dream," Taylor said.

"Last year, 'Smil' and how he went about it, it was just so good. His training habits and his preparation for games was something that me a 'Dov' have both taken away with us. He was so good in that sense." – Riley Beveridge

Xavier Taylor in action during the Eastern Ranges' Coates Talent League clash against Sydney in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TASSIE BID UNLIKELY

TASMANIA is likely to have access to players who have previously nominated for the draft as part of its list concession package, but clubs are not expecting the AFL to allow an open draft pool for the fledgling club as part of its start-up rules.

Previous list concessions given to Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney allowed the new franchises to be able to list players who have previously been on AFL lists or nominated for the draft.

Since then, delisted free agency has developed to allow all clubs access to previously delisted players, who can name their destination without having to go through another draft. The mid-season draft has also returned, which has afforded opportunities to mature-age players who in the past had to wait until later in the year to get their chance.

The Devils would likely be able to get players who have nominated for drafts but not been taken as a measure to stock up their lists, which will have larger numbers than rivals to begin with.

The club has asked to be allowed to select players tied to academies as part of its access to 17-year-old players and again in its years with strong draft access.

Under that proposal players who are linked with northern Academies and Next Generation Academies would be brought into the open draft pool and Tasmania able to select them, although father-sons would remain quarantined.

But that is viewed as extremely unlikely to be approved given the investment from clubs into their Academy programs, with list build rules set to be presented to the AFL Commission and finalised in coming weeks. – Callum Twomey