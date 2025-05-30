The teams are in for Sunday's round 12 matches

Jack Viney, Bo Allan and Connor O'Sullivan. Pictures: AFL Photos

JACK Viney will miss Melbourne's clash with St Kilda in concussion protocols after failing to train symptom-free on Friday morning.

In other Sunday teams news, West Coast youngster Bo Allan will play his second senior game, Geelong has brought in young defender Connor O'Sullivan, and Saints small forward Dan Butler is locked in for his first game of 2025.

Viney hasn't played at any level since reporting delayed concussion symptoms after the Demons' win over the Eagles in round eight. He was named in the Dees' squad to face St Kilda in Alice Springs on Thursday night, but was withdrawn on Friday afternoon.

Melbourne football boss Alan Richardson said Viney would still travel to the NT and would complete a game-load training session in the Red Centre, in the hope of playing against Collingwood on King's Birthday.

Bailey Laurie comes into the side, replacing Charlie Spargo (shoulder) in the only change from their big win over Sydney last Sunday.

Veteran goalsneak Butler comes in for the Saints, alongside Jack Carroll, with Darcy Wilson and Liam O'Connell both dropped.

In the Sunday night clash, Allan is joined by talls Archer Reid and Jack Williams in the team to face the Cats at Optus Stadium. Jake Waterman (shoulder) is out for the season while Bailey Williams has been managed and Tom Gross has been omitted. First-year forward Jobe Shanahan is an emergency.

The Cats have made just the one change, bringing in young tall O'Sullivan for experienced small defender Jed Bews.

SUNDAY, JUNE 1

Melbourne v St Kilda at TIO Traeger Park, 2.50pm ACST

MELBOURNE

In: B.Laurie

Out: Charlie Spargo (shoulder)

R11 sub: Harry Sharp

ST KILDA

In: D.Butler, J.Carroll

Out: D.Wilson (omitted), L.O'Connell (omitted)

R11 sub: Hugh Boxshall

West Coast v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 5.20pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: A.Reid, B.Allan, J.Williams

Out: J.Waterman (shoulder), B.Williams (managed), T.Gross (omitted)

R11 sub: Tyrell Dewar

GEELONG

In: C.O'Sullivan

Out: J.Bews (managed)

R11 sub: Ted Clohesy