Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal for the Western Bulldogs against St Kilda in R6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FIRST of the mid-season bye rounds is behind us, but it won't be forgotten for many reasons.

Warnie copped it the worse. He scraped together 19 players and of them, five we used as their club's substitute. It started on Thursday with Levi Ashcroft subbed out of the game. This was OK as most coaches still own the first-year player. Debutant Zak Johnson was also placed in the back row of the interchange box. Again, not a disaster, as we should expect first-gamers to be managed.

The pain came on Saturday night when Caiden Cleary started in the 'green vest' on the bench and came on for Riley Bice, who was subbed out of the game. They scored eight and nine points respectively.

Then on Sunday, Mattaes Phillipou was injured early in the game on just two points.

Plenty of your questions are answered as The Traders help you get set for round 12.

He did dodge some other popular players who were pulled from the game in Luke Trainor and Ryan Maric. If you missed any, count your lucky stars!

Ryan Maric and Shannon Neale contest for the ball during West Coast's clash against Geelong in round 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The Traders talk bye strategy ahead of round 13. Dubbed the 'easy' bye round as it features just two teams, Fremantle and St Kilda, having a spell, trades are focused on getting in players who have enjoyed their bye so you can field as many players as possible.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie chat through the best options to bring in this week and answer plenty of your questions.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:30 - Warnie's woeful week.

3:50 - Gryan Miers was Roy's big trade target that delivered.

8:15 - Subs were the story of the round with Ryan Maric possibly needing to be traded.

10:30 - Cash Cow of the Year votes.

11:55 - News of the week including Mattaes Phillipou's injury.

16:00 - Calvin's advice for Bailey Smith and his cramp.

19:20 - Mid-season draftee Tom McCarthy may come into the Eagles' line-up.

23:50 - The 'good bye' is here with the Dockers and Saints having a spell this week.

27:00 - Trade targets coming off their bye.

33:00 - Marcus Bontempelli is the No.1 premium trade target.

39:00 - Are you paying too much for Matt Kennedy?

44:55 - Most traded and The Traders' early moves.

53:20 - Can you consider Patrick Cripps?

58:40 - Calvin cops some backlash for not having Bailey Smith in his top five captains.

