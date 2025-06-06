Follow all the action from Friday night's clash between the Crows and Lions

ADELAIDE takes on Brisbane in a Friday night blockbuster that could shape the top four.

The Crows (8-4) and Lions (9-1-2) are flying as two top-four teams in the first half of the season.

Adelaide can highlight its premiership credentials at home, coming off thrashings of West Coast and Sydney in the past fortnight.

The Lions were below their best in a win over Essendon last week but are sure to lift for the trip to the Adelaide Oval.

These two teams have played out thrillers in recent years, with the past four matches featuring margins of 17, 11 and six points to go with a draw.

Adelaide has recalled Rory Laird for the blockbuster while omitting Sid Draper, while the Lions have named debutant Ty Gallop in place of Darcy Gardiner, who pulled up with knee soreness after Thursday's training session.

Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Brodie Smith

Brisbane: Deven Robertson