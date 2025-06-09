Follow all the action from Monday's clash between the Demons and Magpies

MELBOURNE and Collingwood will meet in their annual King's Birthday blockbuster on Monday.

The Demons (5-7) looked to be on a roll before an upset loss to St Kilda in Alice Springs on Sunday.

Collingwood is flying after winning 10 of 12 games so far this year, including crushing Hawthorn last week.

The Magpies have also won five of the past six King's Birthday matches.

The Dees have recalled young forward Jacob van Rooyen and duo Koltyn Tholstrup and Blake Howes, who replace the suspended Aidan Johnson and omitted pair Harry Sharp and Bailey Laurie.

The Magpies have been forced into two changes as Dan McStay and Will Hayes replace Pat Lipinski (concussion) and Lachie Schultz (hamstring).

Melbourne v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Caleb Windsor

Collingwood: Will Hoskin-Elliott