Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round 13

Connor Rozee handballs during Port Adelaide's clash against Adelaide in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WELCOME to round 13, where the trading strategy is crystal clear - trade in players who are coming off their bye.

By trading out a player who has a bye coming up, you're bringing in someone who will play every game over the coming weeks.

The obvious player to target is the big man Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $1.12M). Xerri has hit top form, has some juicy match-ups ahead, and could even finish the season as the No.1 ruck in the game.

Connor Rozee (DEF/MID, $1.05M) is still a great target and now, with his new DEF/MID status, he's even more appealing. If you didn't want him before, his new DPP title has turned him into a must-have, like guac on a burrito.

But the big one everyone's chasing is Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1.06M), who currently sits as the second-most traded in player. Not only does this show that Fantasy coaches are following the Fantasy 101 Playbook, but they're also locking in a star with a favourable run of games just around the corner.

So, there it is. Keep your trades sharp, your eyes on the byes, and your panic levels low ... or at least pretend to look calm while scrambling throughout the weekend.

Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Zak Butters (MID, $966,000) - TRAP

With a breakeven of 146, we can wait a week before we trade in Butters, who had on averaged 75 in his past three games. A tag from Toby Bedford is also a huge possibility. So let's talk again next week.

Sam Docherty (MID, $785,000) – TREAT

After sending Docherty to the VFL where he scored 161 and 133, Carlton's wise coaches decided he was ready for AFL level and in round 11 he returned for a nice 112. Fingers crossed he stays!

Sam Docherty during Carlton's team photo day. Picture: AFL Photos

Miles Bergman (DEF/MID, $723,000) – TREAT

It's a price bracket where many coaches are shopping and Bergman is certainly a serviceable option over the coming weeks ... IF his midfield role remains, where he has averaged 93 in his past three games.

Riley Hardeman (DEF, $491,000) - TREAT

Even though roles at the Kangaroos tend to change more than the weather, Hardeman was awesome in round 11 where he had 28 disposals and 10 marks for his 106. Will his half-back role remain?

Caleb Mitchell (MID, $252,000) - TREAT

The fourth-most traded in player appears to be the best cash cow to grab. Coming off a score of 51, Mitchell found 11 of his 13 disposals last week in the defensive half. He now has a breakeven of eight.

Most traded in

• Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID $230,000)

• Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,058,000)

• Kai Lohmann (FWD, $392,000)

• Caleb Mitchell (MID, $252,000)

• Riley Hardeman (DEF, $491,000)

Hope is a dangerous thing in Fantasy footy and that's what everyone is hanging on to when teams drop tonight.

West Coast's new recruit Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID $230,000) will be the name we are all waiting to hear.

After signing on with the Eagles last week fresh out of the VFL where he averaged 83 for the Tigers, McCarthy is a ready-made player who will slot straight into the West Coast line-up. The question is ... will they pull the trigger and get him in this week?

Tom McCarthy kicks the ball during the VFL R2 match between Richmond and Sandringham at RSEA Park on March 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

• Riley Bice (DEF, $593,000)

• Levi Ashcroft (MID/FWD, $785,000)

• Caiden Cleary (FWD, $448,000)

• Luke Trainor (DEF, $526,000)

• Ryan Maric (MID/FWD, $759,000)

It's the perfect time of the year to offload those inflated rookies or mid-priced players and that's exactly what Fantasy coaches are doing.

Many of the most traded out players listed have certainly done their job and their prices are now heading in the wrong direction.

After getting subbed out last week on a score of 57, Levi Ashcroft (MID/FWD, $785,000) now has a breakeven of 96. Although this figure is somewhat reachable for Ashcroft, he is at a nice price to move. Ashcroft also has the round 16 bye, where many coaches are rather heavy.

Levi Ashcroft handballs during Brisbane's clash against St Kilda in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in Draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means finding a player who has low ownership (most likely on the waiver wire) and is an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Mitch Duncan (DEF) v Gold Coast – The veteran Cat is available in 75 per cent of Draft leagues and finds himself coming off a solid 92 from round 12. Returns home and should be good again.

Dylan Stephens (MID) v West Coast – Match-up = tick. Recent score 110 = tick. Good opponent = tick. That's three ticks and Stephens sits in just 10 per cent of leagues. Grab him now.

Tom McCartin (DEF/FWD) v Richmond – Coming off a nice 102 from 11 marks, McCartin is certainly a one-week play in deep leagues. He has the Tigers who give up the most points to defenders.

Tom McCartin marks the ball during Sydney's clash against Essendon in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Draft: Captain smokies

In Draft, every player is unique so it's important to think outside the box when it comes to finding a captain. Here are some options to consider if you're a lucky owner.

Isaac Heeney v Richmond @ the MCG, SAT 1:20pm AEST

Heeney scored 127 against the Tigers last year and in the last two weeks against them we have seen big scores from Martin 166, Merrett 149, Caldwell 120 and Green 112. A 120-plus score is possible.

Gryan Miers v Gold Coast @ GHMBA Stadium, SAT 4:15pm AEST

The Suns are the easiest team for midfielders to score against and although Miers isn't a pure midfielder, he certainly pops up all over the ground. He scored 137 last week and on paper, this match-up is easier.

Noah Anderson v Geelong @ GHMBA Stadium, SAT 4:15pm AEST

Anderson is humming at the moment and has now averaged 117 in his past three games. He scored an impressive 142 against the Cats last year and they can give up plenty of points on their day.

Noah Anderson is tackled by Jordan Dawson during Gold Coast's clash with Adelaide in round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Live Teams Show

Calvin's best captains

