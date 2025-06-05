Follow all the action from Thursday night's clash between the Bulldogs and Hawks

Changkuoth Jiath and Laitham Vandermeer shake hands ahead of the match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs and Hawthorn face off in a crucial clash at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs (6-5) are coming off their mid-season bye after a solid start to the year which was impacted by injuries to important players.

BULLDOGS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

Luke Beveridge's side will be desperate to put together a run of wins, beginning with the clash against the Hawks.

Hawthorn has lost three straight games, all to top-eight sides in Gold Coast, Brisbane and Collingwood.

But they have now slipped back to 7-5 and look to be in a fight for a finals finish.

To make matters worse, the Hawks have lost captain James Sicily to a hip/abdominal injury, while livewire forward Nick Watson is out with illness and Jack Scrimshaw is being managed. In their place comes Seamus Mitchell, Max Ramsden and Sam Butler after a strong run of form in the VFL.

The Dogs have also made three changes, with Adam Treloar returning alongside Ryan Gardner and Josh Dolan, with Oskar Baker, Taylor Duryea and Jason Johannisen to miss.

Dolan will start as the Dogs' sub, while Changkuoth Jiath is Hawthorn's starting substitute.

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Josh Dolan

Hawthorn: Changkuoth Jiath