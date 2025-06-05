Sliding Doors is in full swing for 2025 .. and Damo's got plenty on his mind

IF ...

it has been a very slow build toward something resembling a top four outfit ...

THEN ...

it does seem to be coming together nicely midway through 2025. Cumulative astute recruiting has been the key. Rankine, Dawson, Keays, Keane, Cumming, Peatling, Neal-Bullen, Hinge all entrenched in the best 18, all having played elsewhere.

IF ..

Joe Daniher was a massive loss to the Lions after the 2024 flag ...

THEN ...

the exit of CEO Greg Swann, to the AFL, is the off-field equal. The man who transformed the Lions from broken to brilliant.

IF ...

the Blues simply can't seek to play the same style of football after their bye in round 12 to that which they were playing prior to it ...

THEN ...

I'd love for one of the changes to be Charlie Curnow left one-out very close to the goalsquare. I realise the modern game is not conducive to an old-school, stay-at-home full-forward. But I also know that Charlie permanently anchored near goal would cause panic in the actions and thoughts of opponents and coaches.

IF ...

it has taken Ned a Long time to establish himself in the AFL system ...

THEN ...

it has been worth the wait. So confident, so poised. Discarded by Hawthorn, secured by the Pies in last year's mid-season draft. Hasn't missed a match since his Pies debut in round 17 last year, and is getting better by the quarter.

IF ...

the Bombers, with eight players among their best 22 on their injury list, somehow emerge from round 13 with a win against hated rival Carlton, to make it seven wins from 12 matches ...

THEN ...

it might just be the most extraordinary team scoreline of the season to date. I never subscribe to the notion that a club can play above its ability, but to this point of 2025, the Bombers are certainly playing to it.

IF ...

Andrew Brayshaw was judged by his AFL playing peers as the 2022 season's Most Valuable Player ...

THEN ...

he may just be tracking toward similar recognition this year. Many others in this game have more flair, but very few have a greater work ethic and preparedness to do the team thing, every single play.

IF ...

Oisin Mullin has this season been assigned at times to negating roles against Nick Daicos, Zak Butters and Ed Richards ...

THEN ...

I'm expecting to add both Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell to that list at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

IF ...

it has taken Ben a Long(er) time than Ned to establish himself in the AFL system ...

THEN ...

an All-Australian jacket may be up for grabs in 2025. Six seasons as a Saint, now into his third as a Sun. This one his best by a very Long way.

IF ...

Lenny at the Saints, Dusty at Richmond, Eddie at the Crows, Big Nick at Carlton, Joel at Geelong, Schimma at North and Robbie at Melbourne were among those players who were loved and admired equally by their own and rival supporters ...

THEN ...

Cal Ward's 14 years as a Giant also had him well entrenched in that category. If his latest knee injury does mean the end, well, what a career, and what impact at an expansion club.

IF ...

Mabior Chol has played 97 matches for three clubs ...

THEN ...

there have been none better than Friday night against the Dogs. Was simply brilliant. The best on ground in a game his team desperately needed to win.

IF ...

the Dees have in seven of 12 matches this year booted more behinds than goals, including an embarrassing and loss-causing 7.21 against St Kilda in round 12 ...

THEN ...

they clearly have refused to properly address a serious issue over many seasons. In the two finals series after their 2021 premierships, the Demons exited in straight sets, largely due to, in order, scorelines which read 10.9, 11.13, 7.11 and 9.17. It is simply unacceptable for supposedly elite athletes to butcher the football in front of goal this badly over such a long period of time.

IF ...

Clarko was able to win four flags with a team which regularly played "home" matches in Launceston ...

THEN ...

he should be able to scrounge a desperately needed home-and-away season win against the bottom-of-ladder team this week in Bunbury.

IF ...

the Power's four games before the bye were tough match-ups (Bulldogs, Crows, Cats, Dockers) ...

THEN ...

the four following the break don't collectively pose as intimidatingly. The sputtering Giants on Saturday, then Demons, Swans, Blues. Let's see what Kenny has got in his final 12 matches of a home-and-away season.

IF ...

the Tigers hadn't thrown away two matches by a combined seven points in the past three weeks, against North Melbourne in round 10 and GWS in round 12 ...

THEN ...

they'd be entering round 13 just two games outside the top eight. Sorry, but nice losses, even for a team clearly in harsh-rebuild mode, don't cut it.

IF ...

the Saints haven't yet got their annual salary offer to Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera into the $1.2 million zone ...

THEN ...

they need to do so immediately. Imagine this team without him. Ouch.

IF ...

the beltings in the 2024 and 2022 Grand Finals are still adversely playing on the minds of the Swans ...

THEN ...

it's time they get over it and harden up. There is still time to make something of the 2025 season, provided they all ditch the woe-is-us outlook.

IF ...

Eagles co-captain Oscar Allen was a mess for at least six weeks after being caught meeting with Hawks coach Sam Mitchell ...

THEN ...

great to see him back to something resembling his best the past few weeks, particularly last Sunday against Geelong with four goals. Regardless of where his head is at for 2026 and beyond, he must maintain that output for Andrew McQualter for the remainder of 2025.

IF ...

the Dogs' big question upon entry to the season was 'Do we re-contract Bevo beyond 2025?' ...

THEN ...

at 6-6, there's surely no rush. Were ordinary on Thursday night against the Hawks. Saints next week. Already outside the eight, wouldn't want to lose that one as well.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

the AFL is solving its own problems by raiding its clubs of the very best administrators, with Greg Swann out at Brisbane and another senior club official to follow him into a high-end executive role at headquarters ...

THEN ...

that's one way of solving a mess. I hope it doesn't create mess at the clubs losing the big off-field names.