Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Judson Clarke, Will McCabe, Max Gruzewski. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: South Adelaide v Adelaide at Magain Stadium, Saturday June 7, 2.30pm ACST

Mid-season draftee Lachlan McAndrew has impressed early with a strong performance in the Crows' one-point win over South Adelaide on Saturday.

The 210cm former Swan put together a package that included 16 disposals, 11 tackles, eight clearances and 32 hitouts to show he's ready to stand up if required at the higher level.

After a breakout season last year, Lachlan Sholl is hoping to break into the senior team and gave himself every chance with 25 disposals and eight marks, while Charlie Edwards also had 25 touches.

Chayce Jones was a tackling machine, laying 15 to go with 15 disposals and one goal.

Luke Nankervis and Sid Draper matched each other stat-for-stat with 19 touches and one goal each, with Lachlan Murphy also slotting one from 22 disposals.

Former Sun Chris Burgess was another to finish with one major score, but it was the second of his two behinds that proved the matchwinner in the dying minutes, while Brayden Cook was the only Crow to kick multiple goals with two.

Zac Taylor was busy with 17 touches and six tackles, Billy Dowling had 16 and six, Hugh Bond finished with 15 disposals and ruckman Kieran Strachan had 15 along with 13 hitouts.

James Borlase (12 touches) and Karl Gallagher (eight) were the only other Crows in action.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Williamstown at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday June 7, 1.05pm AEST

A three-goal haul from Brandon Ryan wasn't enough to get Brisbane over the line, with the Lions going down to Williamstown by 56 points.

Untried forward Luke Lloyd didn't kick a major but had a huge presence with 19 disposals and 12 marks, while mid James Tunstill kicked one goal and collected 20 disposals and seven marks.

Youngster Will McLachlan looked dangerous with two goals from 11 disposals, Sam Marshall kicked one goal from his 18 touches, and Academy product Bruce Reville found plenty of the ball to finish with 20 disposals and three clearances.

Shadeau Brain (14 disposals, five marks) and Reece Torrent (16, four clearances) worked hard, while Irish duo Conor McKenna made (12 disposals, one goal) and Darragh Joyce (17 disposals) were both busy.

Darcy Craven (six disposals, one goal), Luke Beecken (12 disposals) and Zane Zakostelsky (10 disposals, 10 hitouts) were also among the action.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Carlton at Windy Hill, Sunday June 8, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Casey at Mission Whitten Oval, Saturday June 7, 7.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Carlton at Windy Hill, Sunday June 8, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday June 8, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday June 8, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Northern Bullants at Blacktown ISP, Saturday June 7, 11am AEST

A host of Greater Western Sydney players feasted up forward in a 103-point demolition of the Northern Bullants.

Young forward Max Gruzewski was in the thick of it, finishing with 4.4 from 18 disposals and 12 marks, while Nathan Wardius kicked a game-high five goals from 15 disposals and 10 marks.

Out-of-favour mid Harry Rowston (21 disposals, eight tackles, four clearances) and Academy product Josaia Delana (16 disposals) kicked two goals apiece.

Untried forward Wade Derksen (16 disposals, six marks), utility Conor Stone (17, six, one goal) and former first-round pick James Leake (23 disposals, six clearances three tackles) were all busy.

Logan Smith (45 hitouts) dominated in the ruck, while rookie Lachlan Keeffe (16 hitouts, 16 disposals, one goal) played a solid supporting role.

Ryan Angwin (11 disposals, seven tackles), Josh Fahey (17 disposals) and Harrison Oliver (17) were other AFL-listed Giants in action.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Frankston at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday June 7, 2.05pm AEST

Young forwards Calsher Dear and Will McCabe booted seven goals between them, while midfielder Cam Mackenzie was excellent as the Hawks proved too good for Frankston.

Dear continues to build fitness in the VFL after missing most of the season with a stress fracture in his back, kicking three goals and taking five marks as a focal point up forward.

Father-son prospect McCabe, who played in attack after previously being a defender, bagged four majors from 17 disposals and seven marks.

Mackenzie also got his name on the scoresheet and gathered 28 disposals as he looks for a senior recall.

Midfield partner Henry Hustwaite racked up more big numbers with 33 touches and 11 clearances, while Bailey Macdonald had 23 and three.

Ned Reeves had another strong game in the ruck with 17 disposals, a goal, eight clearances and 45 hitouts.

Veteran Luke Breust booted two goals and Jasper Scaife had three.

Cody Anderson had a solid game in the middle with 18 disposals, eight tackles and seven clearances.

Other AFL-listed players included Jai Serong (17 disposals), Sam Frost (14) and Noah Mraz (15).

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Casey at Mission Whitten Oval, Saturday June 7, 7.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v North Melbourne at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday June 7, 1.05pm AEST

A monstrous performance from young gun Will Phillips has propelled North Melbourne to a big win over reigning premier Werribee.

Phillips racked up an incredible 21 tackles, 22 disposals and five clearances in a dominant midfield display.

Young forward Geordie Payne was equally as ferocious after being injected into the middle for parts of the match, finishing with 13 tackles, 12 disposals and two clearances.

Zac Banch made a statement on debut after the Kangaroos took him with pick No.2 in the mid-season rookie draft, booting a team-high three goals from 13 disposals.

Brayden George slotted two goals from limited opportunities, while Wil Dawson (10 disposals, seven tackles), Taylor Goad (21 hitouts, four clearances), Luke Urquhart (16 disposals, five clearances), Zane Duursma (12 disposals) and River Stevens (six disposals) each kicked one goal.

Bailey Scott (26 disposals, five marks, five tackles) found plenty of the ball, utility Callum Coleman-Jones (14 disposals, 17 hitouts and seven clearances) was influential around stoppages and Eddie Ford (15 disposals, seven marks) was solid.

Key forwards Matt Whitlock (12 disposals) and Finnbar Maley (10) and defender Kallan Dawson (12 disposals) were relatively quiet.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v West Adelaide at Alberton Oval, Sunday June 8, 2.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Sydney at Holm Park Recreation Reserve, Saturday June 7, 11.05am AEST

Injury concerns cast a dark shadow over Richmond's five-point VFL win against Sydney on Saturday, with Judson Clarke and Campbell Gray both leaving the game early with knee injuries.

Clarke was only a few games into his return from an ACL that ended his 2024 season, while Gray has been impressive in his handful of senior appearances.

Another of the Tigers' Class of 2024 is moving closer to a debut with Jasper Alger kicking three goals from 15 disposals, while fellow small forward Maurice Rioli kicked one goal, also from 15 touches.

Tall forward options Jacob Bauer (seven disposals), Liam Fawcett (11) and Mykelti Lefau (12, six tackles) also hit the scoreboard with one goal apiece.

Jacob Blight has slid down the list of key defensive options at Punt Road, but he keeps performing at the lower level and had another impressive performance with 22 disposals and 12 marks.

James Trezise had 16 touches and six marks, Tylar Young had 14 possessions and Jacob Koschitzke finished with eight.

Project ruckmen Oliver Hayes-Brown (10 touches, six clearances and 21 hitouts) and Mate Colina (seven disposals and 13 hitouts) continued their development.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Sydney at Holm Park Recreation Reserve, Saturday June 7, 11.05am AEST

Untried ruck Will Green was one of the standouts as Sydney fell agonisingly short in a five-point loss to Richmond.

Green finished with 30 hitouts, 18 disposals, six clearances, five tackles and a goal in a dominant performance.

Robbie Fox (14 disposals) got through unscathed playing limited minutes on return from injury.

Out of favour midfielder Ollie Florent led all comers with a team-high 27 disposals along with six clearances and five marks, while young forward Caiden Cleary collected 22 disposals, six tackles and four clearances.

Caleb Mitchell (17 disposals, five marks, two clearances) and Ben Paton (26 disposals, five marks) were also prolific in the narrow loss.

Uncapped forward Ned Bowman kicked two goals from 10 disposals, while last year's No. 22 pick Jesse Dattoli finished with one goal from his eight disposals.

Father-son product Indhi Kirk impressed with 18 disposals and seven marks, while Lions Academy product Patrick Snell finished with 17 disposals, five marks and four tackles.

Young forward Jack Buller (10 disposals, six marks), Joel Hamling (12) and Blake Leidler (six) had quieter days.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v Perth at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday June 7, 1.10pm AWST

Mid-season rookie pick-up Tom McCarthy was again solid in his second hitout as West Coast went down to Perth by 38 points.

McCarthy finished with 20 disposals, five marks and a goal to push his case for a senior debut.

Midfielder Clay Hall was another standout, racking up a team-high 29 disposals, six marks and six inside 50s in a dominant display.

He was well supported by Tom Gross (23 disposals), while untried midfielder Lucca Grego (20 disposals, six marks) and Jobe Shanahan (17, five) were also impressive.

Jack Petruccelle was the only multiple goalkicker with two majors from eight disposals, while Malakai Champion (12 disposals, three marks, three tackles), Hamish Davis (12 disposals, four marks) and Coen Livingstone (five disposals) each contributed one goal.

Bailey Williams also kicked a goal in an impressive game in the ruck, finishing with 14 disposals, 23 hitouts and five inside 50s, with Harry Barnett (nine hitouts) providing solid support.

Young defenders Harvey Johnston (19 disposals, six marks) and Rhett Bazzo (16, four) were solid down back, while other contributors included Loch Rawlinson (eight disposals, four marks), Campbell Chesser (13 disposals) and Jacob Newton (two).

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Footscray at Barry Plant Park, Saturday June 7, 1.05pm AEST

Former Magpie Caleb Poulter kicked four goals for Footscray against Coburg on Saturday, picking up 18 disposals in the 44-point win.

First-round draftee Cooper Hynes was the Bulldogs' busiest with 31 touches, nine clearances and one goal, while Jedd Busslinger also impressed with 26 possessions and 10 marks.

Veteran Taylor Duryea finished with 21 disposals and eight marks, Harvey Gallagher had the ball 19 times and kicked a goal, Oskar Baker had 21 touches, and Nick Coffield had 16.

Out-of-favour defender Liam Jones was strong with 18 disposals and seven marks, while 2024 fourth-round selection Luke Kennedy was busy with 15 touches and one goal.