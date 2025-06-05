Hawthorn returns to the winners list with a 22-point win over the Western Bulldogs

Mabior Chol celebrates a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in round 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

TAKE a bow, Mabior Chol.

Just when Hawthorn needed someone to step up inside 50, the 28-year-old produced one of his best games yet to help reignite the Hawks' season on Thursday night.

BULLDOGS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

Chol slotted four crucial goals to lead Hawthorn home from start to finish in the 22-point win at Marvel Stadium.

After a goalless fortnight, the oft-maligned former Gold Coast and Richmond key forward dazzled to creep up to 24 goals for the season in the 12.9 (81) to 8.11 (59) win.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 08:07 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in round 13 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:45 Ginni goes full theatre with savage showboat and celebration Jack Ginnivan steals the spotlight with a 50m run into an open goal before showing the footy and celebrating with the crowd

00:41 Instant Impey impact: Hawk swings forward for sizzler Jarman Impey pushes up the ground and breaks loose to deliver a huge goal for Hawthorn

00:32 ‘As good as you’ll see this year’: Dog's fearless mark James O’Donnell earns all the praise after reeling in a courageous grab with Jack Ginnivan bearing down

00:41 Chol on a roll: Mabior makes Dog regret kick Mabior Chol reads the play to perfection and intercepts the footy before snaring his third goal of the game

00:34 Richards races onto scene and buries a beauty Ed Richards receives a slick handball from Ryley Sanders and drills a ripper for the Dogs

00:45 Chol’s clever craft clears a path for running Jack Mabior Chol wins a thrilling one-on-one battle before unselfishly feeding the footy to Jack Gunston for an eye-catching goal

00:38 Weddle wonder goal: Hawk hits top gear to light it up early Josh Weddle puts his foot on the accelerator and nails a dazzling goal on the burst

Desperately needing a win after three straight losses, Sam Mitchell conjured a much more disciplined performance from his troops after poor performances against Collingwood and Brisbane.

Jack Ginnivan flaunted the Hokball aura when he put the game beyond doubt in the last quarter, turning to sell candy while running into an open goal, before thumping through his second to go with 23 disposals.

Learn More 08:07

Jai Newcombe set the tone at the coal face, finishing with a game-high ten clearances to go with 27 disposals and a goal, while Josh Ward was busy again with 28 touches.

Ed Richards was the pick of the Western Bulldogs' midfielders, but Hawthorn won the midfield battle and won the game, beating Luke Beveridge's side for the fourth straight game.

Learn More 00:34

The last time these two sides played was the elimination final last September, where Lloyd Meek comprehensively outplayed Tim English in front of nearly 100,000 people at the MCG.

The match-up was intriguing on Thursday night. Both rucks took contested marks inside 50 in the first five minutes, but both missed.

Hawthorn made the fast start. Ginnivan and Chol converted two set shots. Josh Weddle produced one of the moments of the nights when he burst through the middle of the ground, took a bounce, then drilled a goal from 50m.

Learn More 00:38

The Hawks kicked five goals in 20 minutes, all with signature panache. The Bulldogs looked flat off the bye, not by a lot, but just enough.

Matt Kennedy slotted the first goal of the second quarter, his 15th of the year to continue his scoreboard impact in red, white and blue, just when the Dogs needed one. James Harmes then reduced the margin to under two straight kicks after the Bulldogs swept from one end of Marvel Stadium to the other in a blink.

It took a messy goal to Jack Gunston in time-on for Hawthorn to kick its first goal of the quarter. Jai Newcombe then punished the Western Bulldogs seconds later, and just like that, the margin was back to what it was at quarter-time. The reigning Peter Crimmins Medallist was imposing early with 10 contested possessions and six clearances before the main break.

Chol added a second on the half-time siren to make the margin 23 points.

Chol then made Lachie McNeil pay for a dangerous switch, chopping off then converting his third to kick the opening goal of the second half.

Learn More 00:41

Rory Lobb had been moved forward to provide another target after Aaron Naughton had been well held in the first half. Chol then went back with the flight of the ball and hauled in a courageous grab to kick his fourth, almost putting Hawthorn beyond reach.

But Lobb responded not long later. First he kicked a goal from 45m directly in front, but then he missed after plucking a grab over Tom Barrass closer to goal. But when Laith Vandermeer kicked his second goal in 10 minutes by swooping on a ball at full pace bursting towards goal, they had a pulse.

Learn More 00:41

It didn't last.

Hawthorn kicked the first two goals of the final quarter to end a game that ended the moment Ginnivan taunted Bailey Dale.

Learn More 00:45

Tactical move pays divedends

Blake Hardwick has spent most of the year in attack, but with a harder defensive edge needed, Sam Mitchell sent the star defender down back and to in-form small forward Rhylee West. And it worked. After kicking 19 goals to start the year, West was kept to just 0.1.

Butler back in business

After 418 days between AFL appearances, Sam Butler returned from the horrific broken leg he suffered in the VFL last April and got involved early. The 22-year-old was busy early in the midfield, getting involved in scores, finishing with 14 disposals in a positive return to League football. His brother St Kilda forward Dan was in the rooms to celebrate the victory.

Another big name in the Hawks' rooms

It wasn't all about Anthony Albanese in Hawthorn's rooms on Thursday night. The Prime Minister was in to listen to the song alongside Hawks president Andy Gowers. North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten spent the night in Sam Mitchell's coaches' box observing how he conducts his business. The pair have built a relationship with Mitchell spending time in the pre-season at the NRL club.

WESTERN BULLDOGS 1.2 4.5 7.7 8.11 (59)

HAWTHORN 5.2 8.4 10.5 12.9 (81)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Vandermeer 2, Richards, Kennedy, Harmes, Williams, Lobb, Khamis

Hawthorn: Chol 4, Ginnivan 2, Weddle, Nash, Newcombe, Macdonald, Gunston, Impey

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Richards, Freijah, Dale, O'Donnell, Kennedy, Lobb

Hawthorn: Newcombe, Chol, Meek, Weddle, Ginnivan, Ward, Hardwick

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Hawthorn: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Josh Dolan (replaced Lachie McNeil in the third quarter)

Hawthorn: Changkuoth Jiath (replaced James Worpel in the third quarter)

Crowd: 35,725 at Marvel Stadium